Drake Drops First-Ever Cole Bennett-Directed Music Video "Another Late Night" Featuring Lil Yachty

Drake has dropped the Cole Bennett-directed video for his Lil Yachty-featuring track "Another Late Night."

Following the arrival of For All the Dogs, Drizzy has shared the second music video for one of the album's songs after dropping the "8am in Charlotte" visual earlier this week guest-starring his son Adonis.

In a recent interview with Kids Take Over, the Lyrical Lemonade director revealed how his collaboration with the 6 God came to fruition. According to Bennett, the video for the song was shot in Maple Ridge in Vancouver, Canada.

The music video marks Drake's first-ever collaboration with Bennett's Lyrical Lemonade. However, Bennett is a frequent collaborator of Drizzy's good friend Yachty, whom he has produced at least three videos for in the last year including "Poland" and "Strike (Holster)." It's no surprise, then, that Drake would eventually team up with Bennett, especially considering Yachty is all over For All the Dogs.

Drake's eighth solo studio album is yet another star-studded affair, featuring a whole slew of collaborators including J. Cole, Teezo Touchdown, 21 Savage, PartyNextDoor, Chief Keef, Bad Bunny, SZA, and Sexyy Red. The production side of the record is equally as impressive, too, with the likes of Boi-1da, BNYX, Southside, Vinylz, 40, and Tay Keith among countless others. For All the Dogs also boasts an A&R credit from Kevin Durant.

Watch the video for "Another Late Night" up top.