Cole Bennett's Lyrical Lemonade has finally dropped its star-studded debut compilation album All Is Yellow.

Featuring the previously released tracks "Hello There," "Fallout," "Guitar in My Room," and "Stop Giving Me Advice," Lyrical Lemonade pulled out all the stops for the 14-track effort. Many of Bennett's frequent collaborators show up on the project, alongside several newer faces as well.

Fans can expect to hear Eminem, Lil Durk, Kid Cudi, Lil Yachty, Lil Tecca, Teezo Touchdown, Denzel Curry, Dave, Jack Harlow, Lil Tracy, Juice WRLD, $NOT, Lil B, Latto, Swae Lee, Juicy J, Chief Keef, and others.

Listen to the project here via Spotify and here via Apple Music.