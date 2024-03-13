Watch Eminem's "Doomsday 2" Video Featuring Cameos From Big Sean, JID, Denzel Curry, and More

Eminem brings the madness in the Cole Bennett-directed music video for "Doomsday 2." The song appears on the new Lyrical Lemonade album, All Is Yellow, and follows the 2023 track "Doomsday," which featured Cordae and a posthumous guest appearance from Juice WRLD.
Styled in the same fashion as the first "Doomsday," Eminem makes his way through a chaotic office space, where he's joined by Big Sean, Teezo Touchdown, JID, Swae Lee, Denzel Curry, BabyTron and Cordae.
After All Is Yellow dropped last Dec., Em caught some flak for dissing rapper Coi Leray, the daughter of his longtime rival Benzino, whom he also mentioned on the song. While Leray responded on X, Benzino responded with his own diss track, "Vulturius," and later cried about the feud on Drink Champs.
"Now I got a riddle, one condition, you mustn’t laugh, What is the opposite of Benzino? A giraffe / ‘Go at his neck,’ how the fuck is that? How can I go at something he doesn’t have?" Em viciously raps on "Doomsday 2."
Bennett and Em have worked on several music videos before, including the Juice WRLD-featured "Godzilla" and "Gnat," so it was a no-brainer that the Detroit native be featured on All Is Yellow.