Watch Eminem's "Doomsday 2" Video Featuring Cameos From Big Sean, JID, Denzel Curry, and More

After All Is Yellow dropped last Dec., Em caught some flak for dissing rapper Coi Leray, the daughter of his longtime rival Benzino, whom he also mentioned on the song. While Leray responded on X, Benzino responded with his own diss track, "Vulturius," and later cried about the feud on Drink Champs.

"Now I got a riddle, one condition, you mustn’t laugh, What is the opposite of Benzino? A giraffe / ‘Go at his neck,’ how the fuck is that? How can I go at something he doesn’t have?" Em viciously raps on "Doomsday 2."