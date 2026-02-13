Music

Brent Faiyaz Shares ‘Icon' Album, Drops Cole Bennett-Directed Video for "Wrong Faces"

The project was executive produced by Raphael Saadiq.

Close-up of a brent fayiaz's face with a cross tattoo near the eye. A hand touches their forehead, and the background is blurred.
Publicist

Brent Faiyaz has dropped off his third studio album Icon. The project, which was executive produced by Raphael Saadiq and mastered by Mike Dean, features ten tracks.

In addition to the release of the album, Brent shared the Cole Bennett-directed music video for “wrong faces.” Check it out below.

You can purchase the new album over on Complex in a variety of formats, including vinyl, CD, and cassette tape.

Icon features production from Chad Hugo, Benny Blanco, Tommy Richman, and others.

You can stream Brent Faiyaz’s Icon over on platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.

Related Stories

CD and cassette of an album titled "ICON" with a side profile of a person on the cover.
Music

Brent Faiyaz "Icon" Vinyl, CD and Cassette: How to Buy

The R&B artist's third studio album is available now on CD and cassette on Complex.

Complex Staff218 days ago
Brent Faiyaz 'Wasteland' press photo by Darren Xu
Music

Contemplating the Universe With Brent Faiyaz

We spent a day with one of the new faces of R&amp;B, Brent Faiyaz, who's been traveling the world on his rockstar sh*t and just released 'Wasteland.'

Jordan Rose1519 days ago
Brent Faiyaz
Music

‘I Didn’t Want to be a Hook Guy’: An Interview With Brent Faiyaz

After dropping 'Fuck the World,' Brent Faiyaz spoke with Complex about new music, his affinity for London, Tyler, the Creator and genres, and more

Kemet High2412 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
SportsMichael Sweetney, Georgetown Star and NBA First-Round Pick, Dead at 43
3
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
4
Pop CultureThe Worst Things Doctor Doom Has Ever Done, Ranked
5
Musicbeabadoobee's New Album 'Pylon': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know
6
SportsMike Tyson Reflects on Being 'Addicted to Chaos' in Netflix Docuseries Trailer

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App