Brent Faiyaz Shares ‘Icon' Album, Drops Cole Bennett-Directed Video for "Wrong Faces"

Brent Faiyaz has dropped off his third studio album Icon. The project, which was executive produced by Raphael Saadiq and mastered by Mike Dean, features ten tracks.
In addition to the release of the album, Brent shared the Cole Bennett-directed music video for “wrong faces.” Check it out below.
You can purchase the new album over on Complex in a variety of formats, including vinyl, CD, and cassette tape.
Icon features production from Chad Hugo, Benny Blanco, Tommy Richman, and others.
You can stream Brent Faiyaz’s Icon over on platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.