Eminem Calls Benzino’s Neck ‘Opposite of Giraffe’ and Mentions Daughter Coi Leray on "Doomsday Pt. 2”

Eminem is resurrecting his beef with media mogul Benzino and he's dragged his daughter Coi Leray into the mess, too.

In his appearance on Lyrical Lemonade's new compilation album, All Is Yellow, Eminem directly namedrops the former The Source co-owner and his daughter on "Doomsday Pt. 2." The two have had beef since the early '00s, and it got heated again in 2022 when Em was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. "Doomsday Pt. 2" makes it clear that Eminem is not letting Benzino's comments fly anymore.

"Now I got a riddle (What?) one condition, you mustn't laugh (Okay) / What is the opposite of Benzino? (Uh, what?) A giraffe (Haha)," he raps on the track. "'Go at his neck,' how the fuck is that? (Yeah) / How can I go at somethin' he doesn't have? (Haha) / Arm so short he can't even touch his hands / When they're above his head doin' jumpin' jacks (Wow) / Sorry, I didn't mean (What?) to upset you, Ben (yeah) / When I talk about (What?) all the debt you in (Uh)."

He later suggested that Benzino was "creepin' on the low" and going to "cheap hotels" with men. "Well, I guess then I regret to inform you, hate to spoil the day (What?) But this doesn't bring me no joy to say (Huh?)" he continues. "Guess that Coi Leray feat's in the toilet, ayy? (Goddamn) / Damage due to flows, collateral, I s'pose / Gat-pointed like mine and Sandra Bullock's nose (Well)."