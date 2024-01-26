Eminem Calls Benzino’s Neck ‘Opposite of Giraffe’ and Mentions Daughter Coi Leray on "Doomsday Pt. 2”

Eminem is resurrecting his beef with media mogul Benzino and he's dragged his daughter Coi Leray into the mess, too.
In his appearance on Lyrical Lemonade's new compilation album, All Is Yellow, Eminem directly namedrops the former The Source co-owner and his daughter on "Doomsday Pt. 2." The two have had beef since the early '00s, and it got heated again in 2022 when Em was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. "Doomsday Pt. 2" makes it clear that Eminem is not letting Benzino's comments fly anymore.
"Now I got a riddle (What?) one condition, you mustn't laugh (Okay) / What is the opposite of Benzino? (Uh, what?) A giraffe (Haha)," he raps on the track. "'Go at his neck,' how the fuck is that? (Yeah) / How can I go at somethin' he doesn't have? (Haha) / Arm so short he can't even touch his hands / When they're above his head doin' jumpin' jacks (Wow) / Sorry, I didn't mean (What?) to upset you, Ben (yeah) / When I talk about (What?) all the debt you in (Uh)."
He later suggested that Benzino was "creepin' on the low" and going to "cheap hotels" with men. "Well, I guess then I regret to inform you, hate to spoil the day (What?) But this doesn't bring me no joy to say (Huh?)" he continues. "Guess that Coi Leray feat's in the toilet, ayy? (Goddamn) / Damage due to flows, collateral, I s'pose / Gat-pointed like mine and Sandra Bullock's nose (Well)."
The song, which serves as a follow-up to the Eminem-sampling track "Doomsday" with Juice WRLD and Cordae, is sure to get Benzino talking.
Back in 2022, Coi Leray shared her appreciation for Eminem following his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “I’m about love, equality, respect and forgiveness,” she wrote. “I have nothing against Eminem, 25 years of my life all I know is he a very talented artist and actor! (8 Mile was great). Let’s build bridges and get over them before you burn the bridge and burn with it.” Benzino vehemently disagreed and suggested his daughter was disloyal for her comments.
More recently, Benzino spoke about the time he blocked Em from getting a five-mic rating at The Source. When the Eminem thing came through The Source, at this point, it’s getting disrespectful. So how the fuck am I gonna have this n***a in my magazine?" he said on Math Hoffa's My Expert Opinion in August 2023. "You’re not gonna put nobody in your magazine and give this n***a five mics after this n***a’s being disrespectful."
The two have been beefing ever since Benzino accused Em of appropriating hip-hop culture in 2002. Benzino dissed Em on tracks like “Pull Up Your Skirt” and “Die Another Day,” while Em replied with songs such as “Nail in the Coffin” and “The Sauce.”