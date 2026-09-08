Risa Koehler

Joined March 2026 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

A DJ with braided hair smiles while standing at a DJ booth with Pioneer equipment and a laptop.

Doechii's DJ, Miss Milan, Is Helping Foster the Next Generation of Female Musicians

DJ Miss Milan speaks on quitting her bartending job to DJ, winning a Grammy with Doechii, and uplifting female artists.

Risa Koehler136 days ago
Ari Mairena-Dannon & Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty's Go-To Director, AMD Visuals, Is Changing the Rap Music Video Game

Ari Mairena-Dannon speaks to Complex about his career, his favorite projects, and working with his idols.

Risa Koehler174 days ago
Two black and white portraits of men. Left: man with glasses, hat, and tie. Right: man with a beard and a cap with text.

Meet TJ Sawyerr and Elliot Hensford, the Creative Duo Taking Music to the Next Level

How a Creative Partnership Became the Creative Direction behind J.Cole’s ‘TWO SIX’ Music Video

Risa Koehler197 days ago
Two men greet each other in a room with blue cloud-patterned walls. One wears a blue hoodie, the other a brown jacket.

From Virginia To Paris Fashion Week: Meet Visual Storyteller Cam Hicks

How Authenticity Allows the ‘What Does He Even Do?’ Guy to Do Everything and More

Risa Koehler199 days ago

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