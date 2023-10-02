Cole Bennett Speaks on First Music Video Collaboration With Drake

Cole Bennett has shed some light on the music video he directed for one of Drake's singles on For All The Dogs, which also features Lil Yachty.

During an interview with Kids Take Over, the Lyrical Lemonade director explained how his first-ever collaboration with Drizzy came to light. According to Bennett, the song is named "Another Late Night," and was shot in Maple Ridge in Vancouver, Canada.

"Drake had a few off days in Vancouver, and he wanted to shoot a video while he was out there, and we're working on a few different projects right now, one of which was to knock something out in Vancouver," Bennett said. "So went out there, and you know, with an artist of his size, you have to be aware of, you know, just we looked at a few locations in Vancouver that were a little hot, you know, permitting and all these things that go into location scouting.

He continued, "The Maple Ridge location felt the most tucked away and ducked off, and it was surrounded by trees, and it just felt like the safest place to do it and a place where the artist could feel comfortable."