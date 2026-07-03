Coi Leray

Coi Leray is an American rapper and singer. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, and raised in New Jersey, she is known for her melodic hip-hop style and energetic delivery. She gained widespread attention with viral hits like "No More Parties" and has collaborated with artists such as Lil Durk and DaBaby (on the "TWINNEM" remix), distinguishing herself through playful vocal inflections and candid, relatable lyrics. Her relevance in the TikTok era comes from hooks that spark viral dance challenges and memes, making her music a staple in youth culture. Fans return for her distinctive combination of sing-song flows and unfiltered storytelling, which captures everyday struggles with a fresh, approachable voice in hip-hop.

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Mario and Destin Conrad Join Coi LeRay at Essence Fest Coca Cola Stage
Music

Mario, Destin Conrad and Coi Leray Added to Supercharged Essence Fest 2026 Lineup

From Superdome nights to Convention Center days, see how Mario, Destin Conrad and Coi Leray add new energy to Essence Fest’s evolving lineup.

Bernadette Giacomazzo16 days ago
Justin Laboy and Coi Leray
Music

Coi Leray Gushes Over Justin Laboy, Reflects On Finding Love After Trippie Redd

Leray and Laboy first sparked dating rumors last September, around the time she appeared on his podcast.

tara mahadevan101 days ago
Justin Laboy and Coi Leary
Music

Justin Laboy Confirms He’s Still Dating Coi Leray: ‘She Is My Life’

The two sparked dating rumors in September.

Trey Alston175 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Coi Leray Backstage during Revolt World 2024 at Pangaea Studios on September 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Coi Leray Denies Having 'Sharted:' 'I'm a Woman, We Know Our Body'

The rapper debated expelling feces in an interview with Funny Marco.

Jaelani Turner-Williams219 days ago
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Blueface, Chrisean Rock, Coi Leray
Music

Chrisean Rock Says She ‘Slapped the Sh*t’ Out of Coi Leray for Using Her to Get to Blueface

Rock said the incident happened while she was pregnant, and in GloRilla's Sprinter van.

tara mahadevan234 days ago
Benzino
Music

Benzino Gets Emotional When Speaking About Relationship With Coi Leray

“I never knew she felt that way about me."

Trey Alston234 days ago
Coi Leray, Blueface, and Chrisean Rock
Music

Blueface Says Coi Leray Is His Best Ex, Chrisean Rock Is His Worst

He appeared to think long and hard about his picks.

Trey Alston242 days ago
Coi Leray.
Music

Coi Leray Admits She Was 'Unhappy' After Releasing 'Players': 'Everything Was Happening So Fast'

The rapper and first-time mother has recalled feeling "out of control" with her "narrative."

Jaelani Turner-Williams260 days ago
Coi Leray posing in a stylish jacket on the left; Cardi B performing with a microphone on the right, wearing a green and brown outfit.
Music

Coi Leray Responds to Cardi B Mentioning Her on "Pretty & Petty": 'I Don't Think It Was a Diss'

Leray was briefly mentioned in "Pretty & Petty," Cardi's scathing diss track aimed at BIA.

Alex Ocho262 days ago
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Benzino, Coi Leray, Trippie Redd split
Music

Benzino Claims He Has Yet to Meet Daughter Coi Leray’s Baby with Trippie Redd

The multi-hyphenate says he’s comforted knowing that his granddaughter’s father is ‘well off.’

Joshua Espinoza274 days ago
(L-R) Coi Leray and Cardi B.
Music

Coi Leray Slams Reports She's Upset with Cardi B Over Bia Diss Namedrop: ‘Get a Life!!'

Despite the frustrating rumors, Cardi told Coi not to "worry" about them.

tara mahadevan295 days ago
Cardi B in a fur coat with a playful pose, and Bia in a sleeveless top with hand on head, both at separate events.
Music

Cardi B Disses 'Diarrhea BIA' on "Pretty & Petty" Track: 'Why You Always at Diddy House?'

“Name five BIA songs, gun pointin’ to your head," Cardi raps in the song. “Bow, I’m dead.”

Trace William Cowen301 days ago
Trippie Redd and Ayleks
Music

Trippie Redd and Ex Ayleks Reunite In New York City

Their reunion comes months after fans speculated he cheated on Coi Leray with her.

Trey Alston329 days ago
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Coi Leray attends 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Music

Coi Leray Shares Adorable Picture of Newborn Daughter Miyoco: 'Hey Baby Girl'

The rapper welcomed her daughter with ex-boyfriend Trippie Redd in June.

Jaelani Turner-Williams352 days ago
Coi Leray at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Music

Coi Leray Shares Video Documenting Experience of Giving Birth to Her First Daughter

The rapper said her first child gives her the "motivation to want to go hard."

Jaelani Turner-Williams374 days ago
A man in glasses and a patterned shirt stands in front of a backdrop featuring "Celebrity Boxing" logos.
Music

Benzino on Becoming a Grandfather to Coi Leray, Trippie Redd's Daughter: ‘It’s a Blessing’

As Coi Leray and Trippie Redd welcomed baby girl Miyoco, Benzino celebrated becoming a first-time grandfather.

Mark Elibert394 days ago

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