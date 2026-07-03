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The album is out now on OVO Sound.Louis Pavlakos
Music
Metro Metro's Founders on Following Up Last Year's Drake Surprise: 'It's Like Having the Pope Approve'
Complex Canada met up with Metro Metro’s Primeau and Marchitello to talk about how Drake came together, 50 Cent’s jet, and competing with the big festivals.Erik Leijon
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Jack Harlow, Lola Brooke, Miguel, Conway The Machine, Rico Nasty, Coi Leray, and more.Jessica Mckinney
Does nepotism really matter? Does it always amount to more pros than cons? Here, we take a look at rappers who have parents that are rappers.Trace William Cowen