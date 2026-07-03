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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 26: Chingy performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 26, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Chingy Reveals Why He Almost Stopped Taking Photos With Gay Fans

Transgender media personality Sidney Starr claimed to have dated Chingy after taking a picture with him.

Jaelani Turner-Williams172 days ago
Chingy
Music

Chingy Backs Out of Performing at Republican Event With Donald Trump Jr. After Criticism: 'Thurr’

"You kno what jus cause I dont want to be in the middle of this mess. I have declined performing," Chingy wrote.

Trey Alston664 days ago
Man in red cap and top with gold necklaces performing on stage
Music

Chingy Says Sidney Starr Lying About Them Sleeping Together 'Hurt My Career'

Starr eventually apologized to Chingy for starting a rumor about the two but the rapper says it still affected his success.

Mark Elibert819 days ago
Nelly live hot in herre
Music

Nelly Is Bringing His 'Hot In Herre' Music Festival to Toronto

A new hip-hop and R&amp;B festival is making its way to Toronto. Nelly is bringing his “Hot In Herre” festival to Downsview Park on June 24, featuring many guests.

Louis Pavlakos1234 days ago
Chingy performs during halftime between the Sacramento Kings and the LA Clippers
Music

Chingy Responds to Being Included on '50 Worst Rappers' List: 'It's Just Absurd'

Chingy reacted to being included on a viral list that deemed him to be one of the "50 worst rappers," calling his placement on the list "absurd."

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1359 days ago
Chingy performs during Q 100.5's Nightmare on Q Street
Music

Chingy Responds to Racist Meme Shared by Estée Lauder Exec That Referenced the Rapper and 'Sesame Street'

Chingy sent out a message to John Demsey, the now-former Estée Lauder exec who was fired after posting a racist meme that referenced the rapper.

Brenton Blanchet1599 days ago
John Demsey attends the 2019 WWD Beauty Inc Awards
Style

Estée Lauder Senior Executive John Demsey Forced Out After Sharing Racist Meme He Reposted 'Without Reading'

Estée Lauder senior exec John Demsey has been forced out of the company after he shared a meme on Instagram that featured a censored racist slur.

Joe Price1600 days ago
Tiffany Haddish attends the premiere of "The Kitchen."
Pop Culture

Tiffany Haddish Provides Details of Her Hookup With Chingy After He Calls Her a Liar

“Really Chingy stop I hooked up with you once like two months after we met,” Haddish wrote.

Jose Martinez2479 days ago
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B2K reunion tour
Music

B2K Announces 2019 Reunion Tour f/ Mario, Lloyd, Chingy, and More

Tickets go on sale the first week of January 2019.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2765 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Chingy Says He's Not Endorsing Donald Trump After All

Chingy is changing his story.

Eric Diep3827 days ago

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