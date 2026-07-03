Social Media Reacts to Estée Lauder Executive Being Forced Out After Sharing Racist Chingy-Related Meme
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Social media responded with jokes after now-former Estée Lauder senior executive John Demsey shared a racist meme about 'Sesame Street' and Chingy.Jordan Rose
13 years after One Call Away and Right Thurr, Chingy completes a huge tour of AU & NZ.Complex Australia
Reggaeton's roots run deeper than Bad Bunny. Daddy Yankee, Don Omar, Ivy Queen and more spent decades building the foundation.Jesús Triviño Alarcón
The hitmaker discussed his new album, meeting Bad Bunny, serving as the music director for the 2026 Super Bowl, and the milestones that shaped his career.Antonio Johri