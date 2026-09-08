jessielmorris Portrait

jessielmorris

Twitter Navigation Icon
Joined April 2012 | 1919 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead

John Legend on Kanye West: 'The World Needs Him'

John Legend gives his take on Kanye West's recent hospitalization and says 'the world needs him.'

jessielmorris3548 days ago
Not Available Lead

Cashmere Cat Grabs Starrah, 2 Chainz, and Tory Lanez for "Throw Myself a Party"

Cashmere Cat drops a new version of "Throw Myself a Party" featuring 2 Chainz, Tory Lanez, and Starrah.

jessielmorris3548 days ago
Not Available Lead

Birdman's Artist Buys New Car on the Spot While Lil Wayne Is Still Waiting to be Paid by Cash Money

Birdman's new artist bought a new whip on the spot while Lil Wayne is still waiting on his money from Cash Money.

jessielmorris3548 days ago
Not Available Lead

Skillz Recaps the Best and Worst of the Year With His '2016 Rap Up'

Skillz is back with his "2016 Rap Up."

jessielmorris3548 days ago
Not Available Lead

Desiigner Debuts New Haircut and Twitter Is Going Off

Desiigner debuts a new song clip and a new haircut that has Twitter going in.

jessielmorris3548 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Watch Drake and Jennifer Lopez Grind on Each Other to Further Fuel Dating Rumors

Drake and Jennifer Lopez grind up on each other and kiss in new clip.

jessielmorris3548 days ago
Not Available Lead

Run-DMC Reportedly Suing Walmart and Amazon for $50 Million

Run-DMC is reportedly suing Walmart and Amazon for putting the legendary group's logo on merchandise items.

jessielmorris3549 days ago
Not Available Lead

Watch the Final Episode of Yo Gotti's 'Behind the Nine' Documentary

Yo Gotti gets the CMG team together to thank them for their work on 'White Friday' in the final episode of his 'Behind the Nine' documentary.

jessielmorris3549 days ago
Not Available Lead

Watch Future's New Video for "Buy Love"

Future surprises fans by dropping the video for his new song, "Buy Love."

jessielmorris3550 days ago
Not Available Lead

TDE's CEO Reveals a Mystery Artist on the Label Dropped a Project in 2016

TDE's CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith confirmed a mystery artist on the label dropped a project this year. Any guesses?

jessielmorris3550 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Yo Gotti Readies New Album in Latest 'Behind the Nine' Episode

Yo Gotti takes us behind the scenes of his music making process for 'White Friday' in the latest 'Behind the Nine' episode.

jessielmorris3550 days ago
Not Available Lead

Watch ScHoolboy Q and Joey Badass Battle in an Intense Game of Trampoline Dodgeball

ScHoolboy Q and Joey Badass have an intense battle of trampoline dodgeball during time off of the Blank Face Tour.

jessielmorris3550 days ago
This is Kanye West talking about his New Year's resolution.

Kanye West's New Year's Resolution: 'I Just Want Everybody to Be Happy'

Kanye West says he just wants everybody to be happy in the new year.

jessielmorris3550 days ago
Not Available Lead

Drake and Jennifer Lopez's Cozy Pic Has Everyone Freaking Out

Drake and J. Lo posted the same cuddling picture to Instagram and social media immediately went off.

jessielmorris3550 days ago
Not Available Lead

Mike Will Made-It Shares Instrumental of Every Song He Produced in 2016

Mike Will Made-It shares the #InstrumentalTuesday with every instrumental from every song he worked on from 2016.

jessielmorris3551 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Here's a Behind-the-Scenes Look at How En Noir Denim Is Made

Designer Rob Garcia shares a behind-the-scenes look at the process of making En Noir denim.

jessielmorris3551 days ago
Not Available Lead

Nick Cannon on Planned Parenthood Founder: 'Margaret Sanger Said She Wanted to Exterminate the Negro Race'

Nick Cannon explains how his views about Planned Parenthood stem from the organization's founder's views.

jessielmorris3551 days ago
Not Available Lead

The Weeknd's "Starboy" Single With Daft Punk Finally Reaches No. 1

The Weeknd and Daft Punk's "Starboy" is now the No. 1 song in the country.

jessielmorris3551 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App