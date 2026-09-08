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John Legend on Kanye West: 'The World Needs Him'
John Legend gives his take on Kanye West's recent hospitalization and says 'the world needs him.'
Cashmere Cat Grabs Starrah, 2 Chainz, and Tory Lanez for "Throw Myself a Party"
Cashmere Cat drops a new version of "Throw Myself a Party" featuring 2 Chainz, Tory Lanez, and Starrah.
Birdman's Artist Buys New Car on the Spot While Lil Wayne Is Still Waiting to be Paid by Cash Money
Birdman's new artist bought a new whip on the spot while Lil Wayne is still waiting on his money from Cash Money.
Skillz Recaps the Best and Worst of the Year With His '2016 Rap Up'
Skillz is back with his "2016 Rap Up."
Desiigner Debuts New Haircut and Twitter Is Going Off
Desiigner debuts a new song clip and a new haircut that has Twitter going in.
Watch Drake and Jennifer Lopez Grind on Each Other to Further Fuel Dating Rumors
Drake and Jennifer Lopez grind up on each other and kiss in new clip.
Run-DMC Reportedly Suing Walmart and Amazon for $50 Million
Run-DMC is reportedly suing Walmart and Amazon for putting the legendary group's logo on merchandise items.
Watch the Final Episode of Yo Gotti's 'Behind the Nine' Documentary
Yo Gotti gets the CMG team together to thank them for their work on 'White Friday' in the final episode of his 'Behind the Nine' documentary.
Watch Future's New Video for "Buy Love"
Future surprises fans by dropping the video for his new song, "Buy Love."
TDE's CEO Reveals a Mystery Artist on the Label Dropped a Project in 2016
TDE's CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith confirmed a mystery artist on the label dropped a project this year. Any guesses?
Yo Gotti Readies New Album in Latest 'Behind the Nine' Episode
Yo Gotti takes us behind the scenes of his music making process for 'White Friday' in the latest 'Behind the Nine' episode.
Watch ScHoolboy Q and Joey Badass Battle in an Intense Game of Trampoline Dodgeball
ScHoolboy Q and Joey Badass have an intense battle of trampoline dodgeball during time off of the Blank Face Tour.
Kanye West's New Year's Resolution: 'I Just Want Everybody to Be Happy'
Kanye West says he just wants everybody to be happy in the new year.
Drake and Jennifer Lopez's Cozy Pic Has Everyone Freaking Out
Drake and J. Lo posted the same cuddling picture to Instagram and social media immediately went off.
Mike Will Made-It Shares Instrumental of Every Song He Produced in 2016
Mike Will Made-It shares the #InstrumentalTuesday with every instrumental from every song he worked on from 2016.
Here's a Behind-the-Scenes Look at How En Noir Denim Is Made
Designer Rob Garcia shares a behind-the-scenes look at the process of making En Noir denim.
Nick Cannon on Planned Parenthood Founder: 'Margaret Sanger Said She Wanted to Exterminate the Negro Race'
Nick Cannon explains how his views about Planned Parenthood stem from the organization's founder's views.
The Weeknd's "Starboy" Single With Daft Punk Finally Reaches No. 1
The Weeknd and Daft Punk's "Starboy" is now the No. 1 song in the country.