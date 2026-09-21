Standouts included the live rendition of “BbY WOW” with Tainy, Judeline, and rusowsky, an emotional Becky G tribute before “MAMIII,” and Peso Pluma joining for “QLONA.”

Karol G was clearly born for the stage. On her Viajando Por El Mundo Tropi tour, she's been taking over stadiums across the United States with a show that feels bigger than life. Between the choreography, dozens of dancers, and set design, which features a massive stage filled with rocks making it seem like some underground world, Karol takes fans on a journey through the different eras of her career. Across her two nights in MetLife Stadium, she entertained more than 100,000 fans. And while mounting a show of this scale, Karol has also managed to keep the new music coming. She surprise-dropped her moody heartbreak album No Me Arrepiento De Sentir Tanto, which features collaborations with Bruno Mars and Drake, along with the top 10 hit, "Bby Wow."

So how did it all come together live? We were in the building for both NYC nights of her shows, which took place Thursday and Friday, September 17 and 18. Here were the five best moments from both nights.

1. Karol brings out Tainy, Judeline & Rusowsky for “BbY WOW”

"BbY WOW" is already a surprise contender for song of the year, and Karol's performance of the track during the first evening was one of the best moments. The stadium transformed from the red and orange hues of Tropicoqueta into the melancholic teal of No Me Arrepiento De Sentir Tanto, with even the lanyards fans received when they entered the stadium changing colors to match.

She brought out super producer Tainy to DJ the song live, and Judeline and rusowsky rose from the stage to join her—marking the very first time the three performed the track together.

2. Karol G gives Becky G her flowers

Karol G and Becky G's relationship goes way back, with fans drawing comparisons between the two earlier in their careers. They never had bad blood with one another, though, and actually released the song "MAMIII" in 2022. As Karol embarked on this tour, she called on Becky to support her on select dates. And even though she came out at other stops like LA, NYC felt a little more special—on night two, Karol took a moment to literally give Becky her flowers. "Tonight is her last night with us. My heart is breaking, but we have had an incredible time. For me, she is like my other half on the stage," Karol said in Spanish, handing her a massive bouquet. "I want to tell you that at the moment I called myself Karol G, there was a Becky G who was singing all over the world, making music all over the world. You were an inspiration for many of us. You were an inspiration, and you will continue to be an inspiration for me. Our stage is your home forever and ever."

The moment had both artists tearing up and added a heartfelt touch to the show. They then dove into performing "MAMIII" together.

3. The creative water-filled stage

There was the Earthy, mountainous stage, where Karol spent most of the night. But also a smaller stage featuring a shallow pool she used to show off her choreography. Here, she performed some of her more left-field tracks, like the Dominican-influenced "Ivonny Bonita" and the Brazilian phonk-inspired "OJO FERRARI." Dancing through numerous outfit changes is hard enough—coordinating choreography with dancers in a pool while singing live is another level of difficulty entirely. Both nights she had the crowd in a frenzy as she capped off this segment with a remix of "UNA NOCHE EN MEDELLÍN,” her track with Cris MJ.

4. Peso Pluma pops out for “QLONA”

Peso Pluma already graced the stage during weekend two of Karol’s historic Coachella run, but she also brought him out for Night 2 in NYC.

“I want you to welcome with a loud voice to sing this beautiful song with Peso Pluma,” Karol announced with a smile to the audience. The only problem with this appearance was that they only did one track—their 2023 duet “Qlona”—but they made the most of it. The two embraced as Peso shouted out Colombia and Mexico before walking off the stage.

5. The explosive finale