Chingy Says Sidney Starr Lying About Them Sleeping Together 'Hurt My Career'

Chingy has revealed the lie that transgendered social media personality Sidney Starr spread about them having a sexual relationship, ultimately ruined his career.

In a recent conversation with TMZ, Chingy reflected on that situation effectively putting a cap on his buzzing career and how he wasn't appreciative of the way the music industry operated in that time. According to the 44-year-old, his whole career fell apart, and he was never able to fully recover, even if Starr admitted she lied about saying they hooked up.

"When that happened I lost a lot of stuff based off a lie, which was just, that was the most oddest thing I've ever seen," Chingy said. "Nah, man, when the individual apologized, and it so-called went away, which it took years to blow away, nah, man. Ain't nothing good happened from that for me."

Chingy remarked that someone of his caliber, who had sold millions of records and enjoyed great popularity, suddenly disappearing from the limelight causes people to wonder if something happened. However, the Jackpot rapper said his absence was a result of shady industry politics, sabotage and bullcrap in relation to the situation with Starr.