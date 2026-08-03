Inspired in part by solo hikes through the Hawaii mountains that Karol G says taught her about isolation within the music industry, the album finds her embracing her hyper-emotional, introspective side and inviting fans to “be a little more dramatic, a little more extra,” potentially signaling a major stylistic pivot for one of Latin music’s biggest stars.

The 14-track project leans into a moodier, more vulnerable sound, with “Matadora”—a reggaeton cut produced by Tainy—confirmed for the tracklist, and “Después de ti” (with Cigarettes After Sex’s Greg Gonzalez) as well.

Karol G’s sixth studio album No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto (“I Don’t Regret Feeling So Much”) drops August 7, 2026 via Bichota Records/Interscope, following her upbeat Tropicoqueta era and arriving in the middle of her Viajando Por El Mundo Tropi Tour.

Karol G has been on one hell of a run. A year after releasing her smash album Tropicoqueta, Karol G is back with another. She will release No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto, her sixth studio album since her debut Unstoppable in 2017. Throughout her career, Karol G has found a way to dominate the radio while maintaining the same level of emotional directness that made her connect with fans in the first place. With her new album the expectation is she will continue to lean more into those vulnerable instincts. Here is everything you need to know about her new album No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto.

What does No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto mean?

Let's start with the title: No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto is "I Don't Regret Feeling So Much" in Spanish. The title suggests a departure from her Tropicoqueta era, which was upbeat and celebratory—featuring a number of motifs around Colombian and Latin pride.

When does No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto come out?

Karol G is currently on her Viajando Por El Mundo Tropi Tour, which kicked off in Chicago last week. During her stop at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, she revealed the album's title, release date, and cover art on the stadium's video screens. The album will be released on August 7, 2026—at midnight ET—via Bichota Records and Interscope Records. Bichota Records is of course Karol G’s imprint—which means this album will very much be her baby. The album will be on all major streaming platforms and we suspect that she will be selling vinly of the album.

No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto: Full Tracklist and Features

According to Apple Music, the album carries 14 tracks. The full tracklist, including featured artists and individual song titles, has not been publicly confirmed yet. But there are two songs that we know will for sure be on it: “Después de ti,” a pop ballad featuring Greg Gonzalez that dropped in April and debuted at No. 96 on the Billboard Hot 100. Then there is “Matadora,” which dropped right after the first night of her tour and is a reggaeton song. When the official tracklist with the features becomes available, we will update this story.

Producers on Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto

As of now, the only producers confirmed to be on the album are Karol G herself, Greg Gonzalez, who produced “Después de ti,” and Tainy and Cashmere Cat, who worked on “Matadora.” Legendary producer Tainy is the only one of those names to work on Tropicoqueta.

Why No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto Matters

Well… let's start with the fact this is Karol G, who outside of Bad Bunny is the most powerful voice in Latin music right now. In April, she made history by being the first Latina to headline Coachella, delivering a 90-minute masterclass. Next, No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto suggests the singer is making a stylistic pivot, despite all the success she's had. Not only does the cover feature a more moody aesthetic—with her looking on with a solemn expression—but she's been pretty deliberate with how she's communicating information about this album.