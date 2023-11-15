Nelly and Chingy’s 2000s Beef Goes Viral, Surprising Some Fans That They Exchanged Shots on Hit Songs

Verbal shots were fired between Nelly and Chingy in the early 2000s, but it looks like the internet is just learning about it.

A TikTok from @hip.hop.historian8 recaps the two St. Louis rappers sparring with each other in throwback verses, including Nelly's 2004 song "Another One" and Chingy's "Right Thurr (Remix)." As the clip was brought to X, formerly known as Twitter, users were surprised at the beef, which ended in 2006 with the mediation of Nelly's cousin. However, Chingy has discussed his grudge with Nelly in various interviews throughout the years.