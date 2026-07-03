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The Boston Celtics are back? The Sixers are sliding? We're in the final week of the regular season, here are the five current best teams in the NBA.Sean Malcolm
Sports
NBA Fans React to Dennis Schröder’s $5.9M Celtics Deal After Reportedly Declining Over $80M From Lakers
Dennis Schröder signed a 1-year/$5.9 million deal with the Celtics, which is far less than the $80+ million deal he turned down in-season from the Lakers.Gavin Evans
Danny Ainge announced his retirement after the Celtics were eliminated by Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets, with Brad Stevens set to assume his role.Xavier Hamilton
Now that the league has finally released its remaining schedule, what does this mean for Toronto's chances of going back-to-back?Vivek Jacob