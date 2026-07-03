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Drake, wearing a black leather jacket, smiles. Beside him, a Boston Celtics cap and a photo of Pablo Escobar.
Style

Drake Seemingly Confirms He Purchased Boston Celtics Hat Once Owned by Pablo Escobar

The hat was worn by the late "King of Cocaine" in a 1987 documentary, according to an eBay listing.

Trace William Cowen155 days ago
Jaylen Brown in a Boston Celtics jersey and LeBron James in a Los Angeles Lakers hoodie, both smiling.
Sports

Jaylen Brown Makes 'Code Red' Call to LeBron James Amid Balding Jokes: 'Turkey or No Turkey?'

"They done caught me slipping," Jaylen told LeBron when leaving a voicemail.

Trace William Cowen262 days ago
A man wearing sunglasses and a colorful shirt with a black vest, smiling at an event with a red and green background.
Sports

Paul Pierce Says 'Damn My Feet Huuuuuurt' After Walking 20 Miles to Work Over Celtics Bet

Pierce arrived on set in a wheelchair and admitted he didn't want to make a bet like that again.

Mark Elibert434 days ago
Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brunson go head-to-head in this year's NBA playoffs.
Sports

Celtics-Knicks Game 3 Ticket Prices Near $2,000 on Resale Market

Tickets for the upcoming games at Madison Square Garden are reaching low-tier Super Bowl LIX resale pricing.

Alex Ocho435 days ago
Jayson Tatum poses wearing his gold medal. He appears with Ella Mai and family members in front of an American flag backdrop. In a split photo, Ella Mai appears holding a newborn child standing off to the side
Sports

Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum Introduce Their Newborn Baby at the 2024 Paris Olympics

The notoriously private couple sparked pregnancy rumors in June after Mai was spotted with an apparent baby bump.

Alex Ocho705 days ago
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Jayson Tatum, wearing a Boston Celtics basketball jersey, passionately shouts during an intense moment in a game
Sports

Jayson Tatum and Celtics Reportedly Ink 5-Year, $314 Million Extension, Largest Contract in NBA History

The previous record was held by his Boston teammate Jaylen Brown.

Jose Martinez746 days ago
Sports

Paul Pierce Swears He Can Shoot 60 Percent From 3-Point Line If He Gets a 10-Day Contract

The 46-year-old says he has been training daily for the chance at an NBA comeback.

Jose Martinez939 days ago
Sports

Jayson Tatum Gifted Kevin Hart His 5-Year-Old Son’s Jersey and It Fit Perfectly

There was plenty of ice on set for Hart to treat those burns from Tatum.

Alex Ocho1025 days ago
Sports

NBA Fans Livid YouTube TV Played ‘Little Mermaid’ Trailer on Loop Instead of Final Minutes of Celtics-Heat Game 1

With mere minutes left, the livestream crashed and seemed capable only of delivering a Disney trailer.

Zach Dionne1157 days ago
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Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown
Sports

Jaylen Brown on Long-Term Future With Boston Celtics: 'I Will Stay Where I'm Needed and Treated Correct'

With his contract set to expire following the 2023-24 NBA season, Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has shed light on his long-term future with Boston.

Brad Callas1214 days ago
Ni Long at The Best Man: The Final Chapters Premiere Event
Pop Culture

Nia Long Criticizes Celtics Over Ime Udoka Scandal, Says Team ‘Made a Choice to Make My Family Business Public’

Nia Long has criticized the Boston Celtics over the franchise’s decision to publicly reveal her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka’s affair with a team employee.

Joe Price1253 days ago
Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka’s Celtics Scandal "Devastating" For Their Son
Pop Culture

Nia Long Says Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal Has Been 'Devastating' for Their Son

The actress said she was disappointed by the Celtics, as no one from the organization has "called to see if I’m Okay, to see if my children are Okay."

Joshua Espinoza1324 days ago
ESPN Analyst, Jalen Rose poses for a photo during Game Two of the 2022 NBA Finals
Sports

Jalen Rose Apologizes for Comments on Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair

Rose made the remarks Friday night, when he questioned why the Celtics staffer who was allegedly involved Udoka had not been publicly identified.

Joshua Espinoza1351 days ago
Screenshot from Nick Young's VladTV interview.
Sports

Nick Young Talks Ime Udoka, Says Woman Associated With Wizards Was Fired After Involvement With Young and Teammate

Nick Young discussed the cheating scandal involving Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, six years after his own engagement ended due to infidelity.

Jose Martinez1388 days ago
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Nia Long and Ime Udoka attend the BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival
Sports

Celtics Staffer Involved With Ime Udoka Reportedly Organized Nia Long's Travel Plans

Sources claim Udoka's long-time partner knows the identity of the female staffer. The alleged mistress was reportedly involved in Long's move to Boston.

Joshua Espinoza1392 days ago
Matt Barnes photographed in Los Angles
Sports

Matt Barnes Clarifies Ime Udoka Statement, Says Situation Is ‘100 Times Uglier Than Any of Us Thought’

Barnes cleared up what he initially said in response to Ime Udoka's suspension, saying the situation is "100 times uglier than any of us thought."

tara mahadevan1393 days ago

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