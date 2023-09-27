Jayson Tatum Gifted Kevin Hart His 5-Year-Old Son’s Jersey and It Fit Perfectly

Jayson Tatum’s got jokes.
The NBA star was Kevin Hart’s guest on the latest episode of his show Cold As Balls. Typically the sports-comedy show features the comedian and his guest doing an interview while submerged in ice baths. Last month Hart suffered an injury to his lower abdomen and couldn’t take part in the ice plunge. In his place, Hart tapped in his stunt double “Leroy.”
Tatum, 25, who stands at 6’11”, decided to playfully tease Hart, 44, about his height of 5'2" with a gift: a Boston Celtics jersey with Tatum’s son Deuce’s name on it.
“This is my son’s jersey, but they told me it might fit,” Tatum said. “And I know how much you love the Celtics. Just try it on for me, this is how I get Deuce dressed in the morning.”
Hart, who’s a Philadelphia native and a diehard 76ers fan, reluctantly put on the 5-year-old's jersey.
“I knew it would fit,” Tatum said with a smile. “Look good on you, too.”
“It actually don't fit bad. It's like a 2T?” asked Hart, referencing the size. “Shouts out to Deuce. Thank you.”
When asked about how close he thinks the Boston Celtics are to the NBA championship, Tatum says he's optimistic. "Our team looks a little different, which I'm excited and sad about. Like [Marcus] Smart and Grant [Williams] are gone but we've got some great new additions," he said.
Hart added with a grin, "One thing that stands in the way of that of course are the Philadelphia 76ers."
"Do they?" replied Tatum.
"We will, eventually," Hart said, grimacing.