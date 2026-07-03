Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are a professional basketball franchise based in Chicago, Illinois, competing in the NBA since their founding in 1966. The team is best known for its six NBA championships won in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, and 1998 under the leadership of Michael Jordan and coach Phil Jackson, a period that established the Bulls as a global sports powerhouse. Their red, black, and white color scheme and fierce bull logo remain iconic symbols in basketball culture. During the 1990s championship era, the Bulls set a then-NBA best 72-win season in 1995-96, which significantly raised the standard for team performance. This period elevated Chicago’s status in the sports world and included memorable moments like the 1997 Finals comeback against the Utah Jazz, which continue to be referenced in discussions about clutch performances and basketball excellence.

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Jonathan Kuminga dribbles the ball up the court during a Hawks-Knicks game in the 2026 NBA Playoffs.
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NBA Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga to Lakers, Kings, or Bulls in Sign-And-Trade?

Kuminga is one of the top free agents still remaining as the dust settles on a wild NBA summer. Where will the young forward land?

Matt Burke8 days ago
Zion Williamson sulks after the New Orleans Pelicans loss to the Miami Heat in February 2026.
Bets

NBA Trade Rumors: Zion Williamson to Bulls, Celtics, Or Suns?

Joe Dumars is poised to make some big moves in New Orleans this summer. Could Zion be on the move?

Matt Burke25 days ago
Trae Young dribbles the ball up the court during a Washington Wizards-Boston Celtics game from March 2026.
Bets

NBA Rumors: Trae Young to Heat, Lakers, Bulls, or Celtics?

A weak free agent class got a boost when it was reported that Trae Young is likely to decline his player option with Washington.

Matt Burke30 days ago
2026 NBA Finals - New York Knicks v San Antonio Spurs
Sports

Knicks Players Light Cigars on Spurs Court After Winning First Title in 53 Years

New York rallied from 16 down in Game 5 to close out San Antonio 94-90.

Abel Shifferaw34 days ago
Cause of Death Revealed for Legendary Chicago Bulls Broadcaster Stacey King
Sports

Stacey King Dead at 59 Following Reported Fall at Home

The Bulls icon and longtime broadcaster was found dead at his Illinois home after a reported fall, with officials continuing to review the circumstances surrounding his death.

Bernadette Giacomazzo40 days ago
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Jaden Ivey, in a red Chicago Bulls jersey with the number 31, dribbles the ball during a game.
Sports

Jaden Ivey’s Wife Says She Hasn’t Cut Him Off, Despite Embattled Basketball Player’s Claims

Ivey was recently waived by the Chicago Bulls after he criticized the NBA's Pride Month plans and called Catholicism a "false religion."

Joe Price107 days ago
Jaden Ivey in a red Chicago Bulls jersey looking down, with braided hair.
Sports

Jaden Ivey Says Wife No Longer Talks to Him After Anti-Gay Comments Got Him Cut from Bulls

Jaden Ivey says his wife hasn’t spoken to him after he was uncrememoniously cut from the Chicago Bulls.

Mark Elibert108 days ago
Allen Iverson Praises Bulls Guard Josh Giddey: 'I'm a Big Fan'
Sports

Allen Iverson Shows Love to Bulls Guard Josh Giddey: ‘I’m a Big Fan’

Allen Iverson praised Josh Giddey while in Australia, highlighting the Bulls guard’s all-around game and calling himself a big fan.

Bernadette Giacomazzo172 days ago
Derrick Rose Says He Wants to Put NBA Glory Days Behind Him
Sports

Former NBA Star Derrick Rose Was Just Selling Flowers in Chicago

Derrick Rose appeared at a Chicago pop-up event to promote his family-run flower shop and reflected on life beyond basketball.

Bernadette Giacomazzo175 days ago
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Dababy performs during DaBaby & Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash.
Music

Watch DaBaby Tell Bulls Fans to Remove Their Jerseys Before Taking a Photo With Them

The Charlotte rapper is extremely loyal to his hometown NBA team.

Jose Martinez228 days ago
Angel Reese is Channeling Dennis Rodman with Recent Controversies, Says Sports Commentator
Sports

Angel Reese Is Channeling Dennis Rodman With Recent Controversies, Says Sports Commentator

Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson says the Chicago Sky forward is channeling the Chicago Bulls forward in his prime.

Bernadette Giacomazzo316 days ago
Derrick and PJ Rose
Sports

Derrick Rose Cries When Learning Chicago Bulls Will Retire His Jersey Number Unless His Son Plays

Rose's son, PJ, will be the only person who can wear No. 1 if he plays for the Bulls.

tara mahadevan330 days ago
Dennis Rodman in a Chicago Bulls jersey, smiling on a basketball court.
Sports

Chicago Bulls Bring Back Iconic Pinstripe Jerseys With Help From Dennis Rodman

The Chicago Bulls are bringing back their iconic '90s pinstripe jerseys with a modern update for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

Mark Elibert347 days ago
DARLINGTON, SC - SEPTEMBER 01: Michael Jordan, co-owner of 23xi racing watches the action on the Jumbotron from pit road during the running of the 75th Cook Out Southern 500 on September 01, 2024 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, SC. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 28: Television personality Larsa Pippen (L) and Marcus Jordan attend the DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas At Kathy's event at a private residence on November 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Sports

Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Inspired to Reach Out to Dad After Deaths of '2 Icons of My Childhood'

On Instagram, Marcus stressed the importance of being with "the people you love."

Jaelani Turner-Williams356 days ago
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Michael Jordan, in a teal basketball jersey with the number 23, draped in a white towel, stands near a Milwaukee Bucks player.
Sports

Former Bulls Player Recalls Michael Jordan Hitting the Bar Before a Game, Still ‘Got 30 at Half’

MJ's former teammate Craig Hodges said that the NBA legend's performance wouldn't be impacted if he drank before a game.

Joe Price441 days ago

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