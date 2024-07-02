The record-setting deal would come after Tatum earned himself a third-straight All-NBA First-Team selection, a fifth-consecutive All-Star appearance, and his first career NBA title.

With Derrick White also coming to terms on a four-year, $125.9 million extension, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have now locked up the starting five that helped the franchise win its 18th NBA championship this past season.

The Celtics majority ownership group announced Monday that a "majority interest" in the team could be sold as early as this year, according to a statement obtained by ESPN's Tim Bontemps. Wyc Grousbeck, the leader of Boston Basketball Partners, is expected to "remain as the Governor of the team until the second closing in 2028," even though the group aims to finalize a sale by early next year at the latest.

Boston Basketball Partners bought the Celtics in 2002 for $360 million. The Dallas Mavericks were the last NBA team sold, to the Adelson and Dumont families for $3.5 billion in December.

Aside from acquiring the reigning NBA champions, the next ownership group to buy that majority stake in the Celtics will be saddled with quite the financial commitment to players under long-term deals.