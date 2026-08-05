The days of Russell Westbrook being an MVP candidate, or even an All-Star, are in the rearview mirror. That said, Westbrook proved last season with the Kings that he can still score the basketball as he averaged 15.2 points per game. The 2017 NBA MVP and nine-time All-Star is one of the big names still remaining in free agency. There has been some speculation that Westbrook could be on his way out of the league, but—that said—there are a few contenders that could use a veteran sparkplug off the bench. Here is a look at a few teams that could be interested in acquiring Westbrook. Russell Westbrook to the Pistons free agency rumors

Last season, Westbrook did not find a home until October 15, a week before the start of the regular season. It is likely that Westbrook again won’t be signed until the last minute this season One team that could be interested in putting the former MVP on their roster is the Pistons. Detroit has been in search of a Cade Cunningham backup for a while now.

One plus regarding Westbrook is that he would likely only command the veteran minimum. Detroit did add guard Ebuka Okorie in the 2026 NBA Draft, and Okorie is being viewed as Cunningham’s running-mate of the future. With the Pistons firmly in win-now mode, and win-later mode, Westbrook could provide the franchise with a nice stopgap. Russell Westbrook to the Cavaliers free agency rumors

The prospect of playing with James Harden was not exactly appealing to LeBron James. Westbrook, on the other hand, would welcome the opportunity as he remains close with his former Thunder and Rockets teammate. In fact, Westbrook and Harden played at the same Boys & Girls Club growing up in Los Angeles.

Westbrook coming off the bench for the Cavs is also a solid fit. “The Phoenix Suns (23rd), Cleveland Cavaliers (25th) and Houston Rockets (last) were all among the worst teams in the league in bench points last season, per NBA.com,” Bleacher Report’s Scott Polacek wrote earlier this summer. “All of them are surely looking to take strides in that area next season with cheaper additions, and Westbrook is someone who fits the bill. “Westbrook would be a type of offensive insurance for all three [teams], but especially the Cavaliers. With Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, they don’t need him to play heavy minutes. Instead, he can provide a spark when the offense stalls and work in pick-and-pops with Evan Mobley.” Russell Westbrook to Celtics free agency rumors

Brad Stevens seems fully invested in revamping the way that the Celtics play. The Celtics president of basketball operations clearly saw enough the past two seasons, with early playoff losses to the Knicks and 76ers, to want to reshape how Boston plays.

He traded away Jaylen Brown this off-season, and brought in a traditional big man in the form of Mitchell Robinson. Stevens said at the Celtics’ end-of-season press conference that he wanted Boston to have more looks at the rim in the future, insinuating that the team’s “live-and-die-by-the-3” mentality was coming to an end. Westbrook’s strength is still getting to the rim, and he would provide Boston with a solid guard option along with Payton Pritchard, Derrick White, and Mike Conley. In addition, Westbrook is extremely tight with the newly acquired Paul George. The duo played together on the Thunder and Clippers. “PG is not just a friend, he’s a brother,” Westbrook said of George in 2023, via reporter Chris Haynes. “Our kids go to the same school. We hang out. He understands my value and what I bring to the table. And not just as a basketball player, but what I bring as a person. I value that a lot.”

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