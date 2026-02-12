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Drake Seemingly Confirms He Purchased Boston Celtics Hat Once Owned by Pablo Escobar

The hat was worn by the late "King of Cocaine" in a 1987 documentary, according to an eBay listing.

Drake, wearing a black leather jacket, smiles. Beside him, a Boston Celtics cap and a photo of Pablo Escobar.
Images via Getty/Mark Blinch/NBAE & eBay

Drake appears to have added another high-profile piece to his collection, this time scoring a Boston Celtics hat said to have been worn by Pablo Escobar, a.k.a. the late “King of Cocaine.”

In an Instagram Stories update on Thursday (Feb. 12), the Iceman-teasing artist showed the hat in question resting on a table. He did not share a caption.

In a follow-up post, Drake shared a still from a documentary showing Escobar seemingly wearing the same hat.

While Drake didn’t specify the source of the collectible, some digging shows a green Boston Celtics hat was previously listed on eBay by an account bearing the name PabloEscobarEstate. Per an archive of the listing, the hat came with a document boasting the signature of Pablo’s brother, Roberto Escobar.

The listing showed a price of either $75,000 “or best offer,” with the latter option resulting in a sale in January. The final amount of the sale wasn’t immediately clear.

“This Boston Celtics hat was once personally owned and used by the infamous Pablo Escobar,” reads the listing, which adds the collectible was taken from Escobar’s Medellin home and is “the exact hat” seen in a 1987 documentary.

Pablo Escobar, depicted in the first two seasons of the Netflix hit Narcos, was fatally shot during an encounter with authorities in Medellin in 1993. His pop culture presence has sustained ever since, including in connection with the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s 2016 album The Life of Pablo, which marks its 20th anniversary this month. The album’s title referenced multiple historical figures, including Escobar.

Also in 2016, the previously mentioned Roberto Escobar, one of Pablo’s six siblings, made headlines after publicly taking issue with Netflix’s Narcos depiction of his brother, a disagreement that later escalated into a legal dispute.

"I am submitting a formal, friendly request to review this material solely on an informational basis,” he said in a statement shared in 2016. “It is depicting me, my life, my family and my brother. I think nobody else in the world is alive to determine the validity of the materials, but me.”

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