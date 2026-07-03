Car Chase

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With films like ‘Happy Gilmore’ and ‘The Legend of Bagger Vance’ being some of the most recognizable movies about what’s often called ‘The Greatest Game on Earth,’ here are eight additional options for you to consider if you want to watch some golfing on the big screen in the comfort of your bed or couch.
Levi Winslow

Latest Stories

Person stepping out of an open car door, holding a baby carrier, viewed from above. Names of the person and baby are unknown
Life

Man Livestreams Police Chase With Girlfriend and 2-Month-Old Baby in Car

The armed robbery suspect has since been identified as 21-year-old Daiyaan Henderson.

Joe Price728 days ago
A person with blood and facial makeup resembling injuries, wearing a sleeveless top, stands in front of a group of emergency responders
Life

Bloody-Faced Woman Arrested After Taking LAPD on High-Speed Chase

At least one LAPD officer was taken to the hospital.

Brad Callas791 days ago
Two damaged cars after a collision, with highway patrol vehicle on scene for assistance
Life

9-Year-Old Boy Tries to Drive Himself to School With Mother's Car, Crashes Into Police Officer

A Northern California child gave his family the most terrifying 15 minutes of their lives on Wednesday when he disappeared with a set of car keys.

Alex Ocho838 days ago
Life

Suspect Appears to Throw Dog Out of Car During L.A. Police Chase

The pursuit ended in a terrifying head-on collision Pomona. The condition of the dog and everyone involved remains unclear.

Joshua Espinoza917 days ago
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Music

Sauce Walka Charged Following High Speed Chase With Houston Police

The Houston rapper was driving 130 miles per hour before his vehicle crashed.

tara mahadevan953 days ago
Life

Wild Footage Shows Atlanta Cops Arrest Man Who Did Donuts, Hit Pedestrians Trying to Flee

Video circulating on social media captured a truck driver dangerously doing donuts in a busy Atlanta intersection before being apprehended by police.

Alex Ocho1061 days ago
Music

Gunna Nods to O.J. Simpson’s White Bronco Chase in “Rodeo Dr” Video

Gunna references O.J. and the Bronco on the chorus of this track from his June album 'A Gift &amp; a Curse.'

Starr Savoy1080 days ago
Music

SpotemGottem Arrested Following High Speed Chase in Miami

The 21-year-old's latest arrest comes just over a year after he attempted to flee authorities on a jet ski.

Jose Martinez1093 days ago
Life

Woman Arrested After Chasing Down Sister’s Stolen Car, Shooting Two People Inside Vehicle as It Caught Fire

The woman faces multiple charges of assault, as well as criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child.

Brad Callas1120 days ago
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car chase is pictured
Life

10-Year-Old Allegedly Steals SUV to Meet Up With Mother, Ends Up Being Chased by Police on Interstate

The child was reportedly staying with other family members when they took off in the SUV, ultimately hitting the interstate and leading police on a chase.

Trace William Cowen1137 days ago
Photograph of police in Austin Texas
Life

13-Year-Old Arrested After She Led Nebraska Troopers on High Speed Chase With Preteen Boy Riding Passenger

State troopers took a 13-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy into protective custody on Monday night following a high speed car chase in Nebraska.

taramhdvn1274 days ago
A car is seen in a police chase video
Life

Suspect Attempts to Surrender at Grocery Store After Police Chase Winds Down But Cops Aren't There

The chase came to a bizarrely calm end after the involvement of multiple agencies, who are reported to have abandoned the pursuit prior to a surrender effort.

Trace William Cowen1442 days ago
Escaped inmate Casey White charged with murder in Vicky White's death.
Life

Alabama Inmate Casey White Charged With Murdering Corrections Officer Who Helped Him Escape

Casey White, who escaped an Alabama prison, has been charged in the death of Vicky White, the unrelated corrections officer who helped him flee.

Jose Martinez1466 days ago
North Carolina man steals 4 cars, crashes twice in 3-hour police chase
Life

Man Arrested After Stealing Multiple Cars in Hours-Long Police Chase

Authorities say 26-year-old Tyler Harding is now facing a slew of criminal charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle and second-degree burglary.

Joshua Espinoza1470 days ago
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Inmate Casey White, Officer Vicky White In Custody After Pursuit In Indiana
Life

Escaped Inmate Casey White Arrested Following Car Chase, Former Corrections Officer Vicky White Dead (UPDATE)

The search for former corrections officer Vicky White and escaped inmate Casey White has come to an end following a car chase that ended in a crash.

Jose Martinez1530 days ago
A man is pictured after being caught by police
Life

Convicted Killer Who Escaped From Prison Captured After Running Out of Gas in Stolen Car

Michael Floyd Wilson, 51, was captured by local authorities on Tuesday at least 130 miles from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Trace William Cowen1612 days ago
Florida man jumps from bridge.
Life

Video Shows Florida Man Crash Stolen Van and Jump Off Bridge Into River to Escape Police

A Florida man crashed a van he allegedly stole and then jumped off a bridge in an attempt to escape the cops pursuing him. He was eventually caught.

Jordan Rose1718 days ago

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