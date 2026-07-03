TikTok Star Arrested After 100 MPH Car Chase, Told Police He Did It for 'Fun' and 'Can Do Whatever He Wants'
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Mikula reportedly ran a red light and began the high-speed chase as Florida Highway Patrol says he didn’t pull over when a trooper flashed sirens at him.Brenton Blanchet
Known for his lip-sync, dance, and comedy videos on TikTok, Texas teen Gabriel Salazar died in a car crash after he was involved in a police pursuit.Joe Price
39-year-old Tennessee man Tyson Gilbert has been apprehended by authorities after he cut off and threw away his penis during a police pursuit.Joe Price
With films like ‘Happy Gilmore’ and ‘The Legend of Bagger Vance’ being some of the most recognizable movies about what’s often called ‘The Greatest Game on Earth,’ here are eight additional options for you to consider if you want to watch some golfing on the big screen in the comfort of your bed or couch.Levi Winslow