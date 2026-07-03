Chevy Chase

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Chevy Chase Insists 'I'm Not Racist' Amid 'Community' Controversy
Pop Culture

Chevy Chase Insists 'I'm Not Racist' Amid 'Community' Controversy

Chase left 'Community' in 2012 following allegations of using a racial slur while on set.

Bernadette Giacomazzo196 days ago
Yvette Nicole Brown Responds to Chevy Chase N-Word Controversy: 'Keep My Name Out of Your Mouth'
Pop Culture

Yvette Nicole Brown Seemingly Addresses Chevy Chase Controversy: ‘Keep My Name Out of Your Mouth’

The actress shared a blunt message addressing people speaking on her behalf as past controversy involving Chevy Chase resurfaced.

Bernadette Giacomazzo199 days ago
Chevy Chase at an event, wearing glasses and a beige jacket, standing in front of a wooden backdrop with greenery.
Pop Culture

Chevy Chase Allegedly Had Full ‘Meltdown’ After Using N-Word on ‘Community’ Set

An upcoming CNN documentary revisits the incident that led to Chevy Chase’s exit from 'Community.'

Mark Elibert202 days ago
(L-R) Caley Chase and Chevy Chase.
Pop Culture

Chevy Chase Came 'Back From the Dead' After Eight-Day Coma, Says Daughter

The actor spent five weeks in a hospital for heart issues back in 2021.

Trey Alston203 days ago
Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler, center left) stands with his arms extended to the air as onlookers applaud and cringe.
Pop Culture

The 10 Best Golf Movies Of All Time

With films like ‘Happy Gilmore’ and ‘The Legend of Bagger Vance’ being some of the most recognizable movies about what’s often called ‘The Greatest Game on Earth,’ here are eight additional options for you to consider if you want to watch some golfing on the big screen in the comfort of your bed or couch.

Levi Winslow697 days ago
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Joel McHale and Chevy Chase on stage, McHale in a bow tie, Chase in a long tie, presenting at an event
Pop Culture

Joel McHale Retells Tale of Dislocating Chevy Chase’s Shoulder During Fight on ‘Community’ Set

Chase left the hit sitcom in 2012 after a number of alleged on-set incidents, including one where he used a racial slur.

Alex Ocho857 days ago
chevy chase and donald glover on community
Pop Culture

Chevy Chase on ‘Community’ Exit: ‘I Didn’t Wanna Be Surrounded by That Table, Every Day, With Those People’

Chevy Chase and Donald Glover both starred in the cult comedy, which will soon be getting the feature film treatment.

Trace William Cowen1026 days ago
Donald Glover at the 75th Annual Writers Guild Awards.
Pop Culture

Donald Glover Jokingly Recalls Chevy Chase’s Alleged Use of N-Word on ‘Community’ Set

Donald Glover brought up how Chevy Chase allegedly used racial slurs on the set of ‘Community’ during his 2023 Writers Guild Awards appearance.

Jose Martinez1230 days ago
Cast of 'Community' at 2015 Emmy Event
Pop Culture

‘Community’ Movie Finally in the Works at Peacock

Peacock is officially developing a film based on the Dan Harmon-helmed comedy 'Community,' which aired for six seasons on NBC from 2009 to 2014.

Brad Callas1387 days ago
The cast of 'Community' poses on the red carpet.
Pop Culture

'Community' Cast Praises Donald Glover, Would Do Movie If Dan Harmon Writes Script

Despite not being in attendance, Donald Glover was the talk of the panel.

Gavin Evans2442 days ago
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Pete Davidson in California
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Says Chevy Chase Is a 'Genuinely Bad, Racist Person'

Pete Davidson isn’t happy about 'SNL' alum Chevy Chase’s comments about the current show and creator Lorne Michaels.

tara mahadevan2851 days ago
David Harbour
Pop Culture

‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Will Take Cues From a Chevy Chase Comedy

The series star David Harbour revealed the upcoming season is inspired by the 1985 action-comedy 'Fletch.'

Joshua Espinoza2891 days ago
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Pop Culture

Chevy Chase Checked Into Rehab, Report Says

Chevy Chase has reportedly checked into a rehab facility in Minnesota for alcohol.

Christopher Spata3603 days ago
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Pop Culture

That Time Bill Murray and Chevy Chase Went on a Weed Buying Mission in Florida

In the new documentary about National Lampoon, Chevy Chase tells the story of the time Bill Murray showed up at 3 a.m. looking for weed.

Christopher Spata3935 days ago
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Pop Culture

Chevy Chase Sets Record Straight on Reddit

Chevy Chase told the story of his SNL catchphrase on Reddit.

fridagarza4135 days ago
Pop Culture

Go Back to the Future With a New "Hot Tub Time Machine 2" Trailer

There's a new trailer for "Hot Tub Time Machine 2."

Christopher Spata4238 days ago
Pop Culture

Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo Sitcom Gets the OK at ABC

Merry Christmas, kiss my ass.

nancy-stiles4326 days ago

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