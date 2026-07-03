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Chevy Chase Insists 'I'm Not Racist' Amid 'Community' Controversy
Chase left 'Community' in 2012 following allegations of using a racial slur while on set.
Yvette Nicole Brown Seemingly Addresses Chevy Chase Controversy: ‘Keep My Name Out of Your Mouth’
The actress shared a blunt message addressing people speaking on her behalf as past controversy involving Chevy Chase resurfaced.
Chevy Chase Allegedly Had Full ‘Meltdown’ After Using N-Word on ‘Community’ Set
An upcoming CNN documentary revisits the incident that led to Chevy Chase’s exit from 'Community.'
Chevy Chase Came 'Back From the Dead' After Eight-Day Coma, Says Daughter
The actor spent five weeks in a hospital for heart issues back in 2021.
The 10 Best Golf Movies Of All Time
With films like ‘Happy Gilmore’ and ‘The Legend of Bagger Vance’ being some of the most recognizable movies about what’s often called ‘The Greatest Game on Earth,’ here are eight additional options for you to consider if you want to watch some golfing on the big screen in the comfort of your bed or couch.
Joel McHale Retells Tale of Dislocating Chevy Chase’s Shoulder During Fight on ‘Community’ Set
Chase left the hit sitcom in 2012 after a number of alleged on-set incidents, including one where he used a racial slur.
Chevy Chase on ‘Community’ Exit: ‘I Didn’t Wanna Be Surrounded by That Table, Every Day, With Those People’
Chevy Chase and Donald Glover both starred in the cult comedy, which will soon be getting the feature film treatment.
Donald Glover Jokingly Recalls Chevy Chase’s Alleged Use of N-Word on ‘Community’ Set
Donald Glover brought up how Chevy Chase allegedly used racial slurs on the set of ‘Community’ during his 2023 Writers Guild Awards appearance.
‘Community’ Movie Finally in the Works at Peacock
Peacock is officially developing a film based on the Dan Harmon-helmed comedy 'Community,' which aired for six seasons on NBC from 2009 to 2014.
'Community' Cast Praises Donald Glover, Would Do Movie If Dan Harmon Writes Script
Despite not being in attendance, Donald Glover was the talk of the panel.
Pete Davidson Says Chevy Chase Is a 'Genuinely Bad, Racist Person'
Pete Davidson isn’t happy about 'SNL' alum Chevy Chase’s comments about the current show and creator Lorne Michaels.
‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Will Take Cues From a Chevy Chase Comedy
The series star David Harbour revealed the upcoming season is inspired by the 1985 action-comedy 'Fletch.'
Chevy Chase Checked Into Rehab, Report Says
Chevy Chase has reportedly checked into a rehab facility in Minnesota for alcohol.
That Time Bill Murray and Chevy Chase Went on a Weed Buying Mission in Florida
In the new documentary about National Lampoon, Chevy Chase tells the story of the time Bill Murray showed up at 3 a.m. looking for weed.
The Red-Band Trailer for 'Vacation' Addresses Your Concerns About Another Reboot
This actually looks solid.
Chevy Chase Sets Record Straight on Reddit
Chevy Chase told the story of his SNL catchphrase on Reddit.
Go Back to the Future With a New "Hot Tub Time Machine 2" Trailer
There's a new trailer for "Hot Tub Time Machine 2."
Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo Sitcom Gets the OK at ABC
Merry Christmas, kiss my ass.