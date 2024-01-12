Suspect Appears to Throw Dog Out of Car During L.A. Police Chase

A Los Angeles-area car chase ended in a terrifying collision and several unanswered questions.

According to CBS News, the pursuit began Thursday afternoon in San Bernardino County, where Rialto police officers reportedly saw a silver pickup truck into a car wash gate. Law enforcement attempted to stop the driver at around 1:30 p.m. local time; however, the suspect refused to pull over and an extensive car chase ensued.

After the driver got on the westbound CA-60 Freeway, the California Highway Patrol took over the chase, which eventually reached Diamond Bar and Pomona in L.A. County. Shortly after entering the latter city, the driver reportedly sideswiped another vehicle, but continued to evade the CHP while traveling upwards of 80 miles per hour.

Several networks pointed out that a dog could be seen either falling, jumping, or being thrown from the vehicle, which caused police to swerve.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content that some readers may find disturbing.