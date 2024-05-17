Bloody-Faced Woman Arrested After Taking LAPD on High-Speed Chase

A Los Angeles woman took police on a high-speed chase that left her face covered in blood.

The Los Angeles Times reports the pursuit began around 4:50 a.m. Friday after the suspect struck an LAPD patrol car. From there, the woman took to the 405 Freeway, where she led police through Santa Monica and Brentwood.

Helicopter footage from KTLA-TV showed the suspect turn her van around and drive head-on toward police in the middle of an intersection. After striking a police car, the woman took off in the wrong direction and hit several vehicles before crashing into another car near the Wilshire Boulevard onramp.

The accident left at least one vehicle badly damaged, police said. At least one LAPD officer was taken to a hospital for their injuries, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson.