Ryan Castro

Ryan Castro is a Colombian singer and songwriter known for merging reggaeton, trap, and vallenato within the Latin urban music scene. Hailing from Medellín, he gained recognition with hits like "Mujeriego" and "Jordan," which showcase his distinctive vocal style and storytelling deeply influenced by Colombian rhythms and narratives. His defining feature is the seamless incorporation of traditional Colombian instruments like the accordion and guacharaca into contemporary urban beats, creating a sound that honors regional heritage while appealing to global audiences. Fans return for his vivid storytelling and the way his music captures the spirit of Medellín’s streets, making him a key voice in the evolution of Latin urban music.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Ryan Castro with tattoos and a patterned hood in an orange-toned image, set against a cloudy sky background.
Music

Ryan Castro Announces Second U.S. Leg of His Sendé The Last Dance Tour: Everything You Need to Know

The Colombian reggaeton star will bring the final chapter of his 'SENDÉ' era to 16 cities this fall.

Alex Ocho43 days ago
A red vinyl record with a black cover featuring a circular symbol, next to a maroon hoodie with the same symbol design.
Music

J Balvin x Ryan Castro 'Omertá' Collection: How to Buy

The two artists' merch line celebrating their joint album is available on Complex.

Complex Staff78 days ago
J Balvin & Ryan Castro
Music

J Balvin and Ryan Castro Turn Up the Heat With “Pal Agua”

Watch J Balvin and Ryan Castro’s “Pal Agua” video, explore the QR code Easter eggs, Godfather references, and clues to possibly another collab.

Antonio Johri106 days ago
Agua Bendita
Style

Ryan Castro and Agua Bendita Soak Up Caribbean Culture in Swimwear Capsule

The reggaeton artist served as the creative director for the vacation-ready capsule.

Jaelani Turner-Williams112 days ago
Press
Music

Ryan Castro Performs for Over 12,000 Fans at Barclays Center, Marking His Biggest U.S. Show So Far

The reggaeton artist drew 12,000 fans to the Brooklyn live entertainment venue.

Jaelani Turner-Williams241 days ago
Advertisement
Ryan Castro wearing a black sleeveless shirt and red shorts, Manuel Turizo in a beige shirt and shorts, enjoying the sunny day on a boat.
Music

Premiere: Ryan Castro and Manuel Turizo Team Up in “Menos El Cora” Music Video

The Colombian hitmakers link up for a Carribean-inspired, post-break up anthem taken from Castro's sophomore album, "Sendé."

Alex Ocho413 days ago
Music

Premiere: Ryan Castro and Luis R Conriquez Cross Cultures on "Plebita"

Castro's new single brings Colombia and Mexico together with the help of Conriquez, who appears over a reggaeton beat for the first time.

Alex Ocho966 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App