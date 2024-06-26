Camila Cabello and Jimmy Butler have one unlikely thing in common.

The “I Luv It” singer, 27, and NBA star, 34, took it to the basketball court in a video for her Complex cover story and played a game of HORSE. The two got to know each other through a series of questions between shots.

Although Cabello isn’t known for playing ball, she is an established hitmaker with songs like “Havana” and “Señorita.” Her forthcoming album, C, XOXO, arriving on Friday, June 28, marks the first time Cabello has not used any outside co-writers, except the record's collaborations with 37-year-old Drake, “Hot Uptown” and his solo interlude “Uuugly.”

“What inspired your new era and reinvention?” asked Butler at the 17:57 mark in the video above.

“I think a lot of things inspired this new album. But I definitely think like, the spirit of curiosity, the spirit of being bold, of taking risks,” said the former Fifth Harmony member.

“That's why the first song was ‘I Luv It because it was, I feel like a vibe that nobody had heard from me before," she continued, referring to her Playboi Carti-featuring single. "Also just getting back to the craft of songwriting, you know, not having any other outside co-writers and it just being me."