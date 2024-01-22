Camila Cabello Takes Next Step in Acting Career in Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Sundance Film 'Rob Peace'

Camila Cabello is taking the acting side of her multi-hyphenate career to new heights with her turn in Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Rob Peace, the film adaption of Jeff Hobbs’ biography The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace that’s premiering at Sundance on Monday.

In the film, Cabello plays Peace’s sometimes girlfriend Naya. The role of Peace, meanwhile, is taken on by Jay Will, whose previous credits include Tulsa King and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. For those unfamiliar, the real-life Peace, who was fatally shot at the age of 30 in his hometown of Newark in 2011, is remembered as a "brilliant student" who studied biochemistry and biophysics at Yale.

Hobbs, a former roommate of Peace's while at Yale, earned acclaim with his 2015 novel, which the main cast of Rob Peace pointed to as integral in their respective research processes. Ejiofor, who also stars as Peace's incarcerated father in the film, pointed to the importance of empathy when bringing this story to the big screen, particularly when dealing with the realities of the Yale grad's dual life of academia and weed sales.