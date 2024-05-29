CHITO Tags Camila Cabello’s ‘C,XOXO’ Logo in Tokyo, Japan

'C,XOXO' is Cabello's first album to be released through Interscope following her 2022 exit from Epic.

May 29, 2024
Camila Cabello in a fashionable, glittering dress is photographed holding a clutch, with a background of photographers and greenery
Image via Getty/John Shearer / WireImage
Camila Cabello’s C,XOXO era is in full swing.

As part of the rollout for her Playboi Carti and Lil Nas X-featuring new album, out June 28, Cabello is teaming up with CHITO, a visual artist, for a timely billboard tagging in Tokyo, Japan, which you can view below.

C,XOXO, Cabello’s fourth solo studio album, is the singer’s first to be released under the Interscope banner. All prior releases dating back to 2018’s Camila debut were released through Epic. Cabello’s departure from the label was confirmed back in 2022, with her subsequent Interscope signing announced simultaneously.

In a recent interview with Mack and Jen for SiriusXM Hits 1 Miami, 27-year-old Cabello offered the following three words when asked to go deeper on the Florida-heavy inspiration behind her latest creative chapter: "Miami, baddie, energy."

The Carti-featuring "I Luv It" kicked things off back in March, complete with an irresistible Gucci Mane sample. As she explained to Zane Lowe that month, the Song of the Summer contender fits nicely into the larger idea behind the album's world-building ambitions. Those ambitions, she said, were inspired by the work of Carti and Lana Del Rey.

"I started diving deeper into bodies of work and artists. I was like, I love the way Lana or Carti, they just create a whole world and it makes the music so much richer," Cabello said on Apple Music at the time, adding that she's tried that approach in the past "but never got the full gist of it" until now.

Just one day removed from the new album's rollout, Cabello will perform as part of the 2024 lineup of Glastonbury on Saturday. This year’s lineup for the five-day festival also includes SZA, Shania Twain, James Blake, Blondshell, Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and more.

