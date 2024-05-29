CHITO Tags Camila Cabello’s ‘C,XOXO’ Logo in Tokyo, Japan

The Carti-featuring "I Luv It" kicked things off back in March, complete with an irresistible Gucci Mane sample. As she explained to Zane Lowe that month, the Song of the Summer contender fits nicely into the larger idea behind the album's world-building ambitions. Those ambitions, she said, were inspired by the work of Carti and Lana Del Rey.

"I started diving deeper into bodies of work and artists. I was like, I love the way Lana or Carti, they just create a whole world and it makes the music so much richer," Cabello said on Apple Music at the time, adding that she's tried that approach in the past "but never got the full gist of it" until now.

Just one day removed from the new album's rollout, Cabello will perform as part of the 2024 lineup of Glastonbury on Saturday. This year’s lineup for the five-day festival also includes SZA, Shania Twain, James Blake, Blondshell, Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and more.