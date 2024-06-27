Camila Cabello Recalls Working on Music With Drake in Turks and Caicos, Praises His ‘Generosity’ and ‘Kindness’

“What’s the best thing about vacationing with Drake?” he asked.

“This song on [my] album, we had to finish it. So we went on vacation,” she explained around the 16:00 minute mark, saying that they went to Turks and Caicos for two days. “It was also to finish our fucking incredible banger that you’re gonna hear.”

She continued, “The best thing about it was honestly—I’ve been listening to Drake for so long. It’s great to get to know someone who you respect and admire from the outside and then you get to know them and you have more respect and admiration for just the kind of person they are and how they treat people and their generosity and their kindness. … You see the humanity.”

They both then agreed that Drizzy is a “good dude.”

Cabello also appears in Complex’s June cover story where she shared more details about receiving feedback from Drake about her music—and them connecting for the song.

“Once I had a group of songs that I felt confident enough to share with an artist that I really respect and love, I DM’ed Drake and I asked him if he would want to listen and give me feedback, which is something that I haven't really done before this album,” Cabello told writer Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo.

“I literally booked a studio that day and sent him my verse on the song and recorded my hook on it, and then we kind of chopped it so it sounded like a duet,” Cabello added.