Camila Cabello Says Charli XCX Called Her After TikTok Mix-Up

Camila Cabello, not one for beef, disliked it when fans of hers and Charli XCX's tried to provoke a feud between them.
In a since-deleted TikTok from March, Cabello was seen sticking her head out of a car window while playing her Playboi Carti-assisted single, "I Luv It." Comparisons were made between the song and Charli XCX's similar-sounding 2017 track "I Got It," prompting speculation that the British pop singer was shading Cabello in a subsequent TikTok. The day after, XCX posted a TikTok of herself reciting "I Got It" from the back of a car.
But as Cabello told The Independent in a new interview, the perceived slight was unintentional, since XCX contacted her not long after the TikTok was posted.
"What I was worried about was the relationship between me and [Charli]," Cabello recalled, as the two previously opened for Taylor Swift on the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018.
"But [Charli] called me and was like, 'Hey, I hope you don’t think that I’m actually mad. This is me playing into the Brat era,'" Cabello continued. "And I totally respect that, you know?"
Last month, Cabello and XCX released their new albums, C, XOXO and Brat, respectively, but the former Fifth Harmony member dismissed similarities between their sounds. In reference to the light hyperpop feel of her album, Cabello told The Independent, "There’s only one song that really references that genre a little bit for 15 seconds."