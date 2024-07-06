Camila Cabello Says Charli XCX Called Her After TikTok Mix-Up

Camila Cabello, not one for beef, disliked it when fans of hers and Charli XCX's tried to provoke a feud between them.

In a since-deleted TikTok from March, Cabello was seen sticking her head out of a car window while playing her Playboi Carti-assisted single, "I Luv It." Comparisons were made between the song and Charli XCX's similar-sounding 2017 track "I Got It," prompting speculation that the British pop singer was shading Cabello in a subsequent TikTok. The day after, XCX posted a TikTok of herself reciting "I Got It" from the back of a car.

But as Cabello told The Independent in a new interview, the perceived slight was unintentional, since XCX contacted her not long after the TikTok was posted.

"What I was worried about was the relationship between me and [Charli]," Cabello recalled, as the two previously opened for Taylor Swift on the Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018.