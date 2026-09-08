YJ Lee
Latest Stories
The Story Behind the Dune, Frank Ocean's Favorite Sofa
The modular Dune couch—created in 1968 by the late French furniture designer Pierre Paulin—has become a modern-day “it” piece, resurrected by his son and propelled by co-signs from Frank Ocean and other influential celebrities.
The 30 Celebrities With the Most Aura Right Now, Ranked
Which people in our world have the most aura? We set out to define it—and rank it.
Awake NY x Barriers, AWGE Dalmatian Sweatpants & More - Our Style Obsessions of the Week
The Complex Style team pick their personal favorite releases of the week.
Hellstar x WWE, Rick Owens x Converse, Miu Miu x New Balance & More - Our Obsessions of the Week
The Complex Style staff pick their personal favorite releases of the week.
9 Outfits You'll See At Every Summer Music Festival
It’s music fest season. Are you a rager or a rocker? Brat or boho?
Our Obsessions of the Week: Loewe’s First Brand Exhibit, Celine Pilates, Y/Project by Marc Jacobs
These are our favorite style releases of the week, and when, where, and how you can get them.
Thirst Trap: Jennie Cover Story
The K-pop megastar is putting her own desires at the forefront with her debut solo album 'Ruby', and living her dream.
Our Style Obsessions of the Week: Reese Cooper, Louis Vuitton Biker, and More
The Complex Style staff pick their personal favorite releases of the week.
What We Want (And Don't Want) to See From Demna's Gucci
Demna is Gucci's new artistic director. What could that mean for the future of both Gucci and Balenciaga?
Our Obsessions of the Week: Ambush 'POW!' Chains, Balenciaga T-Shirts, and More
The Complex Style staff pick their personal favorite releases of the week.
Our Obsessions of the Week: House of Errors, A Rumored Martine Rose Nike Shox & More
The Complex Style staff pick their personal favorite releases of the week.
Our Obsessions of the Week: Doechii Thong, Stussy Tears, Ambush Uggs & More
Complex Style’s personal favorite releases of the week.
The 14 Most Stylish Celebrity Couples Right Now, Ranked
Forget words of affirmation or acts of service; these couples say “I love you” through their outfits.
Our Favorite Style Moments From the 2025 Grammys, From Worst to Best
From Kendrick Lamar's Canadian Tuxedo to Doechii in Thom Browne, these are these are the moments we can't stop thinking about.
10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Merch, le Fleur*, Corteiz & More
Find all the information you need to get your hands on this week's hottest new drops.
All the Best Moments from Fall/Winter 2025 Paris Fashion Week Men’s
These collections and collaborations deserve a second look.
How 6 Industry Insiders Enjoy Paris Fashion Week
Here are the best cafe, restaurant, and shop recommendations from those who make it their business to know.
Almost-RIP TikTok: Our 20 Favorite Style Moments on the App So Far, Ranked
Despite the ban swiftly lifting, we took this time to look back on all of the good times we’ve had with TikTok over the years.