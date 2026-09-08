YJ Lee

Joined August 2024 | 42 posts
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Latest Stories

A modular, geometric teal sofa set with an ottoman on a white floor against a plain background.

The Story Behind the Dune, Frank Ocean's Favorite Sofa

The modular Dune couch—created in 1968 by the late French furniture designer Pierre Paulin—has become a modern-day “it” piece, resurrected by his son and propelled by co-signs from Frank Ocean and other influential celebrities.

YJ Lee288 days ago
A group of six people, including André 3000 in a red outfit and A$AP Rocky in black, pose against a dark background.

The 30 Celebrities With the Most Aura Right Now, Ranked

Which people in our world have the most aura? We set out to define it—and rank it.

YJ Lee296 days ago
awake ny barriers collaboration hoodie

Awake NY x Barriers, AWGE Dalmatian Sweatpants & More - Our Style Obsessions of the Week

The Complex Style team pick their personal favorite releases of the week.

YJ Lee497 days ago
Hellstar x WWE Rey Mysterio Lookbook

Hellstar x WWE, Rick Owens x Converse, Miu Miu x New Balance & More - Our Obsessions of the Week

The Complex Style staff pick their personal favorite releases of the week.

YJ Lee510 days ago
A collage of fashion items: a white T-shirt with a red circle and line graphic, a black cap with buttons, black socks, sunglasses, green cargo skirt, and black sneakers. travis scott nike

9 Outfits You'll See At Every Summer Music Festival

It’s music fest season. Are you a rager or a rocker? Brat or boho?

YJ Lee526 days ago
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A luxury dumbbell, kettlebell, and weight with leather and metal finishes, featuring a stylish logo on a marble surface. Celine pilates

Our Obsessions of the Week: Loewe’s First Brand Exhibit, Celine Pilates, Y/Project by Marc Jacobs

These are our favorite style releases of the week, and when, where, and how you can get them.

YJ Lee538 days ago
A person with long black hair and wind-swept strands, looking intently at the camera. The background has posters with red text. jennie complex cover

Thirst Trap: Jennie Cover Story

The K-pop megastar is putting her own desires at the forefront with her debut solo album 'Ruby', and living her dream.

YJ Lee542 days ago
Two individuals wearing "IDK New York" hoodies, one in black with pink lettering, the other in gray with blue lettering. Casual fashion style.

Our Style Obsessions of the Week: Reese Cooper, Louis Vuitton Biker, and More

The Complex Style staff pick their personal favorite releases of the week.

YJ Lee552 days ago
A collage of three fashion images: a model in colorful Balenciaga attire, a person in avant-garde layered clothing, and a figure in a full-body black outfit on stairs.

What We Want (And Don't Want) to See From Demna's Gucci

Demna is Gucci's new artistic director. What could that mean for the future of both Gucci and Balenciaga?

YJ Lee553 days ago
A gold necklace with a pendant spelling "POWER" in bold, stylized letters against a red background.

Our Obsessions of the Week: Ambush 'POW!' Chains, Balenciaga T-Shirts, and More

The Complex Style staff pick their personal favorite releases of the week.

YJ Lee559 days ago
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Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4 Fire Red

Our Obsessions of the Week: House of Errors, A Rumored Martine Rose Nike Shox & More

The Complex Style staff pick their personal favorite releases of the week.

YJ Lee573 days ago
A person holding a Marshall speaker with "AWAKE NY" written on it. The background shows part of a large metal structure.

Our Obsessions of the Week: Doechii Thong, Stussy Tears, Ambush Uggs & More

Complex Style’s personal favorite releases of the week.

YJ Lee580 days ago
Four images: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at an event; Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shakes sitting closely; Andrew Bolton and Thom Browne at the Met Gala; Justin and Hailey Bieber walking.

The 14 Most Stylish Celebrity Couples Right Now, Ranked

Forget words of affirmation or acts of service; these couples say “I love you” through their outfits.

YJ Lee581 days ago
A group of performers in matching gray suits, with one person singing into a microphone while others support and pose dynamically on stage.

Our Favorite Style Moments From the 2025 Grammys, From Worst to Best

From Kendrick Lamar's Canadian Tuxedo to Doechii in Thom Browne, these are these are the moments we can't stop thinking about.

YJ Lee591 days ago
Person holding a colorful checkered Louis Vuitton bag, wearing a matching patterned jacket and jeans.

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Merch, le Fleur*, Corteiz & More

Find all the information you need to get your hands on this week's hottest new drops.

YJ Lee594 days ago
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Fashionable individuals holding designer handbags, wearing patterned and leather outfits. The bags feature various designs and embellishments.

All the Best Moments from Fall/Winter 2025 Paris Fashion Week Men’s

These collections and collaborations deserve a second look.

YJ Lee596 days ago
The Broken Arm Paris, A modern laboratory setup with various equipment, including a monitor, binders on shelves, test tubes with colorful liquids, and a glass tank.

How 6 Industry Insiders Enjoy Paris Fashion Week

Here are the best cafe, restaurant, and shop recommendations from those who make it their business to know.

YJ Lee605 days ago
A woman in a red dress cutting meat, a person holding a laptop with "HOW TO TELL IF YOU'RE GAY," and a person in layered clothing in a subway.

Almost-RIP TikTok: Our 20 Favorite Style Moments on the App So Far, Ranked

Despite the ban swiftly lifting, we took this time to look back on all of the good times we’ve had with TikTok over the years.

YJ Lee605 days ago

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