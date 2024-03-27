Camila Cabello Calls Playboi Carti 'a Pikachu' While Discussing New Single “I Luv It"

“I said, ‘Hey, butterfly.’ And then he said, ‘CC,’ and then I said, ‘Carti.’ It was really cute,” she continued. “It was very genuine. And then we talked about Miami because he spends a lot of time in Miami and Atlanta, and yeah, I think we just started talking, and I think he really loved the kind of visual stuff that I was leaning into. I was just like, ‘Hey, come by. Let's hang out. Let me play you some music.’”

The Cuban-Mexican singer said she played the track for him and he agreed to record a verse. It was during the recording session, however, that the two musicians found even more common ground.

“We have similar ways of working, and for me, my writing process is just kind of freestyling, and then we work from that,” said the former Fifth Harmony singer. “He just went in the booth and we were just so excited and we just like, we're drinking Don Julio, and it was just sick.”

Cabello, who called Carti “a Pikachu,” added, “That's why he's so where he is because he's so meticulous and so choosy, and he's really created this world.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the pop singer, whose biggest hits include include “Havana” and “Señorita,” says that she learned so much about rap and hip-hop throughout the creation of her upcoming album.

Earlier this month, Cabello sat down with Alex Cooper for the Call Her Daddy podcast where she was asked about photos that surfaced of her and Drake riding jet skis in the Caribbean and the romance rumors that followed.