Camila Cabello Calls Drake a 'Homie' in Response to Romance Rumors Sparked by Vacation Pics: 'I Love That Man'

Camila Cabello was asked about those Drake romance rumors on the latest episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast.

While discussing her past dating experiences around the 25-minute mark of the podcast, featured below, Cooper suggested there was another "experience" that everyone saw online recently. "You were on a vacation with Drake," said Cooper, to which Cabello replied, "Oh gosh, well, you know what..."

Cooper asked Cabello if they've ever been "a thing," referring to a potential romance situation, but she clarified that when they were spotted riding jet skis together in the Caribbean it wasn't strictly a vacation. "First of all, I wouldn't say like, straight-up vacation, okay?" she said. "It was vacation plus some work. ... But I will say, you know what? I love that man. I love him. We all love him."

"We all love that man," interjected Cooper, before making an apparent reference to leaked nudes of Drake. "The internet really loved him recently." Cabello laughed, "Yeah, I don't know what you're talking about."

Cooper continued to press Cabello on the rumors of a romance between them, but she artfully dodged the questions. "Have I ever had what? A beautiful artistic collaboration with him? I may or may not have," she laughed. "Okay so first of all, we did not go on vacation. This was like a homie, like, friends trip. Okay, so let me break this down for y'all. So, basically, Drake... Love him as an artist, for real. He's the best. ... I really listen to him a lot during my writing process, during my album, and I really felt like he would like my album."