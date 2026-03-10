Not all great movies are stylish, but all stylish movies are great. True style is rooted in authenticity. The most stylish movies recognize that and are cherished because of it. They offer more than just wonderful scenes to reference. Our favorite on-screen wardrobes capture how style can transform the course of a character’s life and help define a moment in time.

In 2025, we were blessed with two movies to add to the list of all-time greats, Sinners and Marty Supreme. Each perfectly captured the essence of the eras they are set in and introduced us to character’s wardrobes that we will be inspired by for years to come.

Ahead of the 2026 Oscars, these are our picks for The 20 Most Stylish Movies of All Time.