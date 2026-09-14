He burst onto the scene heralded as the Second Coming of Rakim, a street's disciple anointed hip-hop's chosen one, an MC destined for greatness.

Nas, of course, proved to be mere mortal, a godly lyricist from the Queensbridge projects who flirted with mass appeal with mixed results: recording numerous hits and selling millions of albums while also going through a Jekyll and Hyde period, seeing his supergroup, The Firm, fail to live up to expectations and getting into squabbles with some of his rapping friends.

But the entire transformation from Nasty Nas to Escobar to Nastradamus back to Nas only strengthened one of the most respected rap artists in the game, someone who even at his lowest creative point has always been far above the average rapper.

His determination to be recognized as the best MC dead or alive motivated him through arguably hip-hop's most epic verbal war (which the public declared he won), and his fearless opinions and ideas have caused controversy in an age when not much is shocking anymore.

Today, September 14, marks Nas’ 53rd birthday, making it the perfect time to look back at his extensive catalog. From career-defining classics to underrated deep cuts, here are the 100 best Nas songs of all time.