ASAP Rocky Recruits Nas for Ray-Ban Campaign Film Inspired by 'Belly'

“Man, I get a phone call from Flacko this evening,” Nas says in the narration for the Belly-inspired campaign short, available in full up top. “He wants to meet in Harlem. Funny thing is, it’s the same restaurant where I last met with his pops before he passed. His pops was my dawg.” Below, get a closer look at the new collection, with Rocky and Nas both seen rocking select styles. Shop on Complex here.

Rocky is currently riding high off the No. 1 debut of Don’t Be Dumb, his first new album since 2018’s Testing. Cover art for the well-received project was handled by filmmaker Tim Burton, a personal favorite of, and key influence on, Rocky. Burton also appeared in one of the album’s videos, while Winona Ryder—a frequent presence across the director’s filmography—starred in another.

Starting in May, Rocky will be on the road in support of the album, with a kickoff show set for the 27th of that month at Chicago’s United Center. Other cities set to be graced with Rocky’s presence include Cleveland, Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, Orlando, Dallas, and more.