Tory Lanez Says He's Going on Tour While Behind Bars

Tory Lanez has announced a “tour,” which is in quotation marks because he’s not actually going anywhere outside of his cell at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo, California.

The incarcerated rapper and singer announced the NOT ON “TOR” TOUR on Tuesday (Sept. 15) on social media, showcasing clips of people dancing to his music and the locations and dates of the shows. The event kicks off on Sept. 25 at HK Hall in New York and wraps at Avalon Social in Pittsburgh on Nov. 13.

In Lanez’s announcement post, the shows are billed as “listening experiences” that feature him “and friends.” As per usual with this type of announcement, the “friends” haven’t been revealed.

The post also reveals glimpses of what the official tour merch will look like, with one hoodie featuring the cover of his latest album, Made You Think I Was Gone …But.

Check out Lanez’s announcement post below.