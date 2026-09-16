Tory Lanez Says He's Going on Tour While Behind Bars

Tory Lanez has announced a “tour,” which is in quotation marks because he’s not actually going anywhere outside of his cell at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo, California.
The incarcerated rapper and singer announced the NOT ON “TOR” TOUR on Tuesday (Sept. 15) on social media, showcasing clips of people dancing to his music and the locations and dates of the shows. The event kicks off on Sept. 25 at HK Hall in New York and wraps at Avalon Social in Pittsburgh on Nov. 13.
In Lanez’s announcement post, the shows are billed as “listening experiences” that feature him “and friends.” As per usual with this type of announcement, the “friends” haven’t been revealed.
The post also reveals glimpses of what the official tour merch will look like, with one hoodie featuring the cover of his latest album, Made You Think I Was Gone …But.
Check out Lanez’s announcement post below.
Last month, the musician’s divorce case with wife Raina Chassagne was dismissed in court.
In 2024, Chassagne filed for divorce after a year of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences in her divorce filing and seeking full custody of their son, Kai.
Lanez was convicted on three felony charges in connection with the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in 2022. The following year, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Previously, he was held at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, but he was transferred to the California Men’s Colony due to safety concerns after he was stabbed 14 times by another inmate.