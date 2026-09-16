Lena the Plug Asks Drake to Hop in His Pool During 'FOMO' Livestream

Lena the Plug asks Drake for an unexpected favor during a notable segment of his FOMO short film.
The media personality and wife of Adam22 made a surprise appearance during the Tuesday night stream by introducing herself as the rapper’s new neighbor.
“So I have kind of a weird question,” Lena says. “I was wondering if I could use your pool sometime?”
“Um, yeah, I guess just let me know when,” Drake answers.
“Now,” Lena insists, before making her way through the front door and then lounging on a airplane-shaped pool float.
Lena connected with Drake during a 20v1 Kick livestream last month, where she said she had a “hall pass” from her marriage if Drake was interested.
The winner of that same 20v1, Goth streamer Pinkchyu, also shows up in a different FOMO segment.