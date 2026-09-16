Music

Lena the Plug Asks Drake to Hop in His Pool During 'FOMO' Livestream

So your new neighbor comes by and asks to use your pool...

Split image. Left: Drake performing on stage with a microphone. Right: Lena the Plug in a black outfit posing at an event with a pink backdrop.
Prince Williams/Wireimage; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Creators Inc.

Lena the Plug asks Drake for an unexpected favor during a notable segment of his FOMO short film.

The media personality and wife of Adam22 made a surprise appearance during the Tuesday night stream by introducing herself as the rapper’s new neighbor.

“So I have kind of a weird question,” Lena says. “I was wondering if I could use your pool sometime?”

“Um, yeah, I guess just let me know when,” Drake answers.

“Now,” Lena insists, before making her way through the front door and then lounging on a airplane-shaped pool float.

Lena connected with Drake during a 20v1 Kick livestream last month, where she said she had a “hall pass” from her marriage if Drake was interested.

The winner of that same 20v1, Goth streamer Pinkchyu, also shows up in a different FOMO segment.

Watch Drake’s FOMO short film by heading this way.

Shop for Drake music at Complex.

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