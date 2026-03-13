Oscars 2026: How to Watch 'Sinners,' 'Marty Supreme,' and Other Best Picture Nominees

Sinners leads the pack with a record-setting 16 total nominations at the 2026 Oscars.
Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film—featuring dual performances from Michael B. Jordan, who also scored a Best Actor nomination—has been a standout during awards season, and is one of 2025’s best films. The same could easily be argued of its fellow Best Picture nominees, Marty Supreme (nine total nods) and One Battle After Another (13 total nods) among them.
For those who choose to catch up on this year’s Best Picture roster, we’ve got you covered. As we previously did with the 2026 Golden Globes nominees, we’ve put together a handy list breaking down where you can watch key Oscar-nominated titles, with a focus on Best Picture nominees.
But first, for those who might not be familiar, let’s dive into how these things are decided. Per the Academy, “all active members are eligible” to make Best Picture nominee selections. This year, members sent in ballots from 88 different countries, with final voting set to kick off on Feb. 26 and end on March 5. Winners in all categories will be announced on Sunday, March 15, with Conan O’Brien returning as the ceremony’s host.
Below, see how to watch all of this year’s Best Picture nominees, Sinners included.
Bugonia (Focus Features)
Directed by: Yorgos Lanthimos
Where to watch: Peacock, VOD
F1 (Apple)
Directed by: Joseph Kosinski
Where to watch: Apple TV+, VOD
Frankenstein (Netflix)
Directed by: Guillermo del Toro
Where to watch: Netflix
Hamnet (Focus Features)
Directed by: Chloé Zhao
Where to watch: Peacock, VOD
Marty Supreme (A24)
Directed by: Josh Safdie
Where to watch: VOD
One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Directed by: Paul Thomas Anderson
Where to watch: HBO Max, VOD
The Secret Agent (Neon)
Sentimental Value (Neon)
Directed by: Joachim Trier
Where to watch: VOD
Sinners (Warner Bros.)
Directed by: Ryan Coogler
Where to watch: HBO Max, Prime Video, VOD
Train Dreams (Netflix)
Directed by: Clint Bentley
Where to watch: Netflix