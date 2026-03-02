Rugby sweaters are back. With young people continue to look back on ‘90s and 2000s style for inspiration, these versatile tops have seen a resurgence. Most of the Americans in the audience have never watched a rugby match, but the shirts are definitely timeless.

Naturally, plenty of people are gravitating to Polo Ralph Lauren rugbies, vintage and new. That appetite increased even more after the brand’s stellar presentation in Milan back in January. But the iconic American label is far from the only brand making a good rugby right now.

Kith currently sells a vast array of options, from premium mohair flips to tops featuring archival Knicks logos. Supreme previewed a red number in collaboration with Jacob and Co. in its Spring/Summer 2026 lookbook. Rising Atlanta brand 74IsWar recently dropped a proper homage to Ralph Lauren.

If you are curious about the origins of the collared long sleeves, in search of the streetwear brands that are doing it the best right now, or just need some quick styling tips, here is The Ultimate Guide to the Rugby Sweater.