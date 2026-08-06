The Air Jordan 6 could arguably be the most important sneaker in Michael Jordan’s entire career. Why? Because it’s the sneaker he wore when he finally got over the hump in the NBA Playoffs in 1991 and won his first championship with the Chicago Bulls, after falling short the six years prior.

The Air Jordan 6 was designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield, who up to that point had produced a number of now-classic silhouettes, including the Air Max 1 and the Air Jordan 4. The Jordan 6 borrowed design cues from MJ’s Porsche 911, starting with its sleek upper and even the pull tab on the heel resembling the car’s rear spoiler. The shoe is also notable for its finishing touches including the icy translucent outsoles and lace lock.

The Air Jordan 6 was first released in 1991 and had a total of five original colorways, including both black and white “Infrared” makeups, “Carmine,” “Maroon,” and the oft-forgotten “Sport Blue.” Following its original run, the sneaker was retroed in 2000, which featured a mixture of OG and new styles. What are the best colorways that have been in its 35-year run? Ahead of the return of the “Oreo” colorway, here is our take on the best Air Jordan 6s of all time, ranked.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026