Joe Freshgoods Teases Next New Balance Collab

Two versions of the 990v4 are on the way.

Nov 11, 2023
Image via Joe Freshgoods
Image via Joe Freshgoods

Fresh off of releasing his limited 650 collab, Joe Freshgoods is closing out the year strong by teasing another New Balance project.

The Chicago designer shared previews of his upcoming New Balance 990v4 collabs on Instagram this week, which revealed two contrasting colorways. On the opposite side of the color spectrum from some of his previous works, both pairs don a simple black and white color scheme on the mesh and suede upper, while special "JFG" branding is printed on the heel. One pair is equipped with a white midsole, and the other pair features a black makeup.

The images shared by the designer also revealed that the project will also include matching apparel ranging from a track suit to a leather jacket.

As of now, a release date for this Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 990v4 collab has yet to be announced by the parties involved. Check back soon for updates.

Image via Joe Freshgoods
Joe FreshgoodsNew BalanceCollaborationsSneaker Releases

