The 25 Best Black Movies of the '90s, Ranked

Although the Lumière Brothers released the first motion picture in 1895, it took at least 30 years for the first Black person, Stepin Fetchit, to earn screen credit. Later, in 1940 Hattie McDaniel would become the first African American person to win an Academy Award. Then, 24 years after that, Sidney Poitier would win his Academy Award for Best Actor for Lilies of the Field, becoming the first African American man to do so. All of these accolades involved work in front of the camera.

It wasn’t until John Singleton released his directorial debut, Boyz n the Hood, in 1991 that a Black director was nominated for the Best Director Oscar. Those paying attention weren’t surprised; after the critical acclaim auteurs like Spike Lee and Robert Townsend received in the ‘80s, it felt like change was on the horizon for American movies. The ‘90s proved to be fertile ground for Black cinema, a decade unafraid to serve necessary street stories alongside socially conscious horror, neo-noir, and epic biopics.

This is history, baby. These are the 25 best Black movies of the 1990s.