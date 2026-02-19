The sheer timelessness of Timberland boots (“Timbs” for short) can’t be overstated. The work boot has emerged not only as a staple on construction sites and workshops, but is commonly seen on city streets, runways, and collection lookbooks.

A rugged pair of wheat Timbs was one of the ‘90s most iconic fashion trends. Today, the boot has become a staple within streetwear. Special Timbs made in collaboration with brands like Supreme, Comme des Garçons, and Off-White have become coveted collectibles, while Timberland boots like the World Hiker or “Beef and Broccoli” Field Boots have built their own cult followings beyond the New York City streets that have championed them for so many years. You’ll see dozens of pairs if you walk down the street in any borought in the colder months (and sometimes the warmer ones).

Grabbing a fresh pair of Timbs is an annual experience for some people. But some people may be finally deciding to rock the bulky work boots for the first time. If you have no idea how to wear Timberlands, this is where to start.

It’s easy to get the look wrong with a pair of pants that are too baggy or an outfit that’s too dressy. Even some of your favorite celebrities need some coaching on how to adjust the boots’ wide leather tongue or lace them properly. Aside from how they’ll look, there’s also other important things to consider when wearing Timbs. Should you size up or size down? Can you wear a pair of Timbs in the summer? How do you make sure they stay waterproof in the rain? We’re here to show you How to Wear and Style Timberland Boots and Not Look Totally Ridiculous.