The Best Sneakers Of 2024 (So Far)

That was fast. Maybe it’s just us, but it felt like the first half of this year went quicker than a sneaker drop for a limited edition collab hosted by a totally unprepared boutique. Speaking of sneaker drops, 2024 has had its share of exciting and, thankfully, diverse ones. People aren’t as singularly focused on Dunks as they were a couple years back. Adidas is proving it doesn’t need Ye to be successful. And smaller challenger brands like Asics and New Balance are continuing to capitalize on the Y2K running trend with general releases and collabs alike. (Sorry On, maybe one day.) Since we’re at the mid-year mark, we’ve taken on the arduous task of creating a (totally subjective but still very important and authoritative) list of the best sneakers to release so far this year. Note that, as always, we’re reserving the right to switch around these rankings come the end of the year—what was exciting in January may have spoiled come July.

