DJ Vlad Hits Back at N.O.R.E. After Being Called a 'Rat'

DJ Vlad has promised that he’s going to “fuck shit up” after N.O.R.E. insulted the media personality on a recent episode of Drink Champs. “I was on vacation in New Orleans last week,” Vlad wrote in a post on X. “Now I’m back to work. And I’m about to fuck shit up. Starting with Nore’s bitch ass. Get your popcorn ready.”

Earlier this month, Vlad expressed his dislike of N.O.R.E. on an episode of Off the Record with DJ Akademiks. He suggested that the Queens rapper deliberately avoided doing a VladTV interview after Vlad appeared on Drink Champs in 2024, despite the fact that they’d agreed to a quid pro quo. “I always have a problem with people who, I do their show… When it’s time to return the favor, I get the bullshit,” he shared, as seen in the clip below. “N.O.R.E., the bullshit, the runaround.” “We got into a big back and forth, and he was like, ‘Call me the n-word, I know you want to,’” Vlad continued. “I’m like, ‘What are you talking about, bro? I got more Black kids than you do.’”