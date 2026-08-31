Music

DJ Vlad Hits Back at N.O.R.E. After Being Called a 'Rat'

The feud between the two kicked off after Vlad made it clear he wasn't happy that N.O.R.E. bailed on doing an interview with him.

Two men are pictured: DJ Vlad in a blue suit with a beard, smiling in front of flowers; N.O.R.E. in a patterned jacket with chains, standing confidently.
JC Olivera / Stringer and Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

DJ Vlad has promised that he’s going to “fuck shit up” after N.O.R.E. insulted the media personality on a recent episode of Drink Champs.

“I was on vacation in New Orleans last week,” Vlad wrote in a post on X. “Now I’m back to work. And I’m about to fuck shit up. Starting with Nore’s bitch ass. Get your popcorn ready.”

Earlier this month, Vlad expressed his dislike of N.O.R.E. on an episode of Off the Record with DJ Akademiks. He suggested that the Queens rapper deliberately avoided doing a VladTV interview after Vlad appeared on Drink Champs in 2024, despite the fact that they’d agreed to a quid pro quo.

“I always have a problem with people who, I do their show… When it’s time to return the favor, I get the bullshit,” he shared, as seen in the clip below. “N.O.R.E., the bullshit, the runaround.”

“We got into a big back and forth, and he was like, ‘Call me the n-word, I know you want to,’” Vlad continued. “I’m like, ‘What are you talking about, bro? I got more Black kids than you do.’”

On a recent episode of Drink Champs, N.O.R.E. called out Vlad for airing out their issues on a public platform, and highlighted the repeated criticism Vlad has faced for benefitting from Black culture.

“Vlad TV, I don’t front on everybody, I fronted on you,” N.O.R.E. said. “I did to you what you do to our culture: I bent you over, and I fucked ya. … I was going to do your interview. Guess what? I’m a grown man. I have a right to change my mind. … You actually tried to put Rick Ross in jail. That, in my world, you’re a rat. You benefit off of Black drama. You do. You are Jerry Springer. Now, he was like, ‘Yo, guys, charge him because he’s not going to do your interview!’ No, I’m not doing yours! I don’t like you. So, guess what? I played the game that you’ve been playing for years. Welcome to the motherfucking party.”

The comment about Rick Ross appeared to refer to Vlad filing a civil lawsuit against the Miami rapper in federal court back in 2008 over an alleged assault. The case went to trial in 2010, and Vlad won a $300,000 judgment.

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