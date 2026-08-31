Lil Durk Trial: Akademiks Alleges Kanye West and Drake Are Among Those Funding Rapper’s Defense

Lil Durk's federal murder-for-hire trial has allegedly drawn financial support from some of his collaborators, with DJ Akademiks claiming that Kanye West, Drake, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby have all contributed towards the rapper’s legal fees.

During a live stream Sunday (Aug. 30), the hip-hop media personality alleged Ye contributed $250,000 to Durk's legal fund, while Drake has pitched in $1 million for attorney Brian Steel, whom he shouted out on his 2025 song of the same name. Last week, Ye supported Durk at a Los Angeles courthouse during the witness testimony of Kacey “Jam” Hester, formerly of Only the Family (OTF).

Although Akademiks couldn’t name a exact amount, he went on to claim that 21 Savage contributed a helpful portion, while Lil Baby has allegedly been sending money in smaller amounts ranging from $5,000 to $10,000.

Durk faces five federal charges before U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald in Los Angeles, including conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire. Prosecutors allege the Grammy winner placed a bounty on rapper Quando Rondo as retaliation for the 2020 killing of rapper King Von. A 2022 Mobil gas station shooting near the Beverly Center killed Robinson, Quando Rondo's cousin, Saviay'a “Lul Pab” Robinson instead of the intended target.

Durk has pleaded not guilty to all counts and faces life in federal prison if convicted. Co-defendants in the trial are Deandre “OTF DeDe” Wilson and David “Browneyez” Lindsey.