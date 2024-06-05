Adidas Is Selling Yeezys for Half Off

The slow, awkward sell-off of Adidas’ remaining Yeezy inventory continues this week with slashed prices on a handful of Yeezy styles. The sale section of Adidas’ website here now has models like the 350 V2 Cmpct and the Yeezy 450 on sale for 50 percent off.

This isn’t a first for Yeezys—this past weekend, a Dubai resident spotted Ye’s sneakers at an Adidas outlet for half off.

Adidas has struggled to solve its Yeezy problem since breaking up with Ye, who formerly went by Kanye West, in October 2022 after the artist made antisemitic remarks and publicly antagonized Adidas.

Adidas has sold off its remaining inventory in chunks since then, often without notice.

Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said this year that the company will sell off the last of its leftover Yeezy sneakers at cost, generating no profit for Adidas. The latest batch of Yeezy drops being marked down at half off could be a part of this strategy.