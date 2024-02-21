Nina Chanel Abney Teases Next Air Jordan Collab

We're almost two years removed from the release of Nina Chanel Abney's Air Jordan 2 collection, and now the New York-based artist has hinted at a new sneaker project.

Abney shared a teaser image this week of a detached Air Jordan 3 heel tab, which confirms the silhouette for her next Jordan collab. Leaked info for the sneaker initially surfaced on X last month when @Brandon1an revealed that a Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 3 collab is arriving in June.

The Bicoastal/Black/Malachite/Fossil color scheme also matches what was shared by Abney, as the soft green hits appear on the Jordan 3 heel tab's "Nike Air" branding. The font on the heel logo has also been altered, so it's possible that other parts of the shoe will feature modifications of some sort.

At the time of publication, the purported Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 3 collab has yet to be announced by either of the parties involved. Check back soon for official updates in the coming months.



Nina Chanel Abney x Air Jordan 3

Release Date: 2024

Color: Bicoastal/Black/Malachite/Fossil

Style #: FZ7974-300