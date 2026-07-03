New Balance

New Balance is a sneaker brand founded in 1906 in Boston, Massachusetts, recognized for its dedication to craftsmanship and comfort. Its shoes feature proprietary midsole technologies like ENCAP and Fresh Foam, delivering enhanced cushioning and support. The brand’s signature "N" logo and commitment to domestic manufacturing in the U.S. and U.K. set it apart in the global sneaker landscape. Its relevance traces back to the 990 model’s 1982 debut, which pioneered the fusion of technical running performance with a clean, understated aesthetic. Fans return for New Balance’s ability to balance innovation with heritage, as seen in the cult following around models like the 574 that appeal to both runners and streetwear enthusiasts. This dual appeal cements New Balance’s role as a brand that bridges athletic function and lifestyle culture.

Related:Best New BalanceShop Sneakers
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Baklava x New Balance 2811
Sneakers

Action Bronson Unveils His New Balance 2811 Collab

Here's a first look at Action Bronson's first New Balance signature shoe.

Victor Deng22 days ago
'Leaf Green' New Balance 2011
Sneakers

Ronnie Fieg Unveils New Balance 2011 Sneaker

The upcoming New Balance 2011 celebrates Kith's 15th anniversary.

Victor Deng25 days ago
A New Balance sneaker featuring green mesh, brown suede overlays, and a black sole with green accents.
Sneakers

New Balance 2010 in Sea Moss: How to Buy

The latest colorway of the 2010 is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff35 days ago
Stone Island x New Balance 1890
Sneakers

How to Buy the Stone Island x New Balance Abzorb 1890 Collabs

The Stone Island x New Balance Abzorb 1890 releases in June.

Victor Deng58 days ago
Most Comfortable Sneakers 2026 Brooks Ghost Max 3 Nike Vomero Plus Adidas Evo SL EXO
Sneakers

The Most Comfortable Sneakers to Buy in 2026

From the Asics Gel-NYC to the Nike Air Force 1 Low, these are some of the most comfortable sneakers you can buy in 2026.

Victor Deng58 days ago
Advertisement
A pair of New Balance sneakers in shades of gray and purple with white laces, featuring a prominent "N" logo on the side.
Sneakers

New Balance Abzorb 2010: How to Buy

The shoe is now available in Neptune and Grey colorways.

Complex Staff60 days ago
Coco Gauff celebrates after beating Iva Jovic in the Italian Open.
Bets

Coco Gauff vs. Elina Svitolina: Italian Open Final Betting Preview

Gauff heads into the Saturday final against Svitolina as a slim favorite at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Matt Burke63 days ago
Nike Mind 001, Takashi Murakami X Ohana Hatake Surippa Ohana, Crocs Ripple
Sneakers

The Best Slides and Mules to Buy for 2026

From Nike's Mind 001 to classic Adidas Adilettes, here's a guide to the best slides and mules for summer.

Zac Dubasik64 days ago
Kith's next New Balance collection
Sneakers

How to Buy Kith's Next New Balance Collection

Kith's latest New Balance Made in USA collection drops in May

Victor Deng71 days ago
New Balance Grey Day 2026
Sneakers

The ‘Grey Day’ New Balances Are Releasing Early at Complex’s Family Style Fest

New Balance's 2026 'Grey Day' collection drops this month.

Victor Deng77 days ago
Advertisement
Tyrese Maxey New Balance Maxey v1
Sneakers

Tyrese Maxey Debuts New Balance Maxey v1 Signature Shoe

Maxey's first signature shoe drops later this year.

Victor Deng92 days ago
Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 1890
Sneakers

Joe Freshgoods' New Balance 1890 Collabs Are Releasing Soon

Here's a closer look at the JFG x New Balance 1890s.

Victor Deng95 days ago
New Balance Kawhi V
Sneakers

Kawhi Leonard's New Balance Kawhi 5 Officially Unveiled

Here's how to buy the New Balance Kawhi 5.

Victor Deng100 days ago
Best Sneakers to Buy for Spring 2026
Sneakers

The Best Sneakers to Buy for Spring 2026

From Air Jordans to Air Force 1s to Sambas, here's a refresh for the new season.

Victor Deng100 days ago
The 20 Best New Balances of All Time
Sneakers

The 25 Best New Balance Sneakers of All Time

From the brand's roots in running to today's hyped-up collabs, these are the shoes that define the New Balance legacy.

Riley Jones128 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App